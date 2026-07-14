Warriors have clear LeBron James advantage after latest reports

The Golden State Warriors may still not be the favorites to sign LeBron James in free agency, but they have a clear advantage that could prove pivotal in the 41-year-old's historic decision.

The Warriors have re-emerged as a stronger suitor for James in recent days, largely because of their ability to get a direct line to the superstar forward through veteran duo Draymond Green and Stephen Curry.

Warriors have clear LeBron James advantage with close relationships

As reported by ESPN's Anthony Slater on Monday, Golden State are in a unique position after Green spent time with James on vacation last week, while Curry too has been in direct contact with the 4x MVP.

"They also have an advantage and they know it. Draymond Green is pitching LeBron James on vacation and I was in Tahoe the other day and Steph Curry said he's been in contact with him. Not many people in this process can reach LeBron James directly, but the Warriors players can," Slater said.

"Not many people in this process can reach LeBron James directly, but the Warriors players can."@anthonyVslater gives us some insight on the Warriors' connection with LeBron 👀 pic.twitter.com/BI4sC5etv7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 13, 2026

The Warriors still view themselves behind the Cleveland Cavaliers according to Slater, with the romanticism of a fairytale ending back where it all started perhaps too much to overcome despite pitches from Curry and Green.

But if Golden State do get over the line and manage to win the James sweepstakes, the desire to play with Curry and James, and be led by the experience of head coach Steve Kerr, is sure to be a primary factor in his decision.

Green's close relationship with James over recent years has caused some angst and even disappointment among Warrior fans, but it may now pay off in a big way if the 22x All-Star takes his talents to the Bay Area.

Cavaliers also have clear advantage in LeBron James race

While Curry and James may be in a unique position when it comes to James' fellow players, it's important to note that the Cavaliers too have a direct line to him given one of his closest friends, Brandon Weems, is the assistant general manager at the franchise.

Combine this with James' storied history in Cleveland and it's easy to understand why they remain the favorites, having been so since early in free agency after Golden State were initially viewed as the primary suitor.

Still, the presence of Curry and Green leaves the Warriors in the James hunt, and perhaps far more so than this time last week when pessimism reigned over their chances of signing one of the greatest players in NBA history.