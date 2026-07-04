Warriors still have clear but uncomfortable path to signing LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors may only have one clear path to signing LeBron James in free agency, and it's one that's going to require a couple of uncomfortable decisions over the coming days.

ESPN's Shams Charania suggested on Friday's episode of 'Get Up' that the Warriors aren't seen as being at the top of the list right now in regard to James' potential destinations, stating the need for the front office to go out and make a blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards for Anthony Davis.

Warriors need to trade for Anthony Davis to land LeBron James

Charania's comments certainly reflect growing pessimism among some portion of the fanbase over Golden State's ability to lure James, but a Davis trade undoubtedly changes the equation and could be enough to secure the 41-year-old's signature.

A Davis trade would cause the Warriors to complete the uncomfortable reality of trading Jimmy Butler, even though they've given the 6x All-Star assurance on multiple occasions that he would be part of their future after suffering a torn ACL in January.

Shams on the Warriors/LeBron:



"The big domino with them is trying to get a player like an Anthony Davis, you can bring in LeBron James and Anthony Davis as a package deal. Short of that, they're not really looked at right now at the top of this list."pic.twitter.com/5bYL0OGUVJ — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) July 3, 2026

Yet not only do Golden State need to come to terms with the idea of trading Butler, but you just know that Rich Paul -- the agent for all three of James, Davis and Draymond Green -- will require Davis get a big new contract extension as part of a deal to get he and James to the Bay Area.

That might be just as difficult for the Warriors to reckon with as trading Butler, such are the injury risks that come with Davis who's played just 29 games since he was dealt in the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade last year.

The 33-year-old's current deal -- which has over $120 million remaining over the next two years -- is already a big risk to take on within itself, let alone adding on more seasons that could still be in excess of $40-50 million annually.

Warriors already criticized for not completing Anthony Davis trade

Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor was the first to report on Golden State's interest in acquiring James and Davis prior to free agency, and has now criticized the franchise for their unwillingness to make it happen to this point.

"If you can get Anthony Davis and LeBron James by trading Jimmy Butler, who’s on a torn ACL and is in his mid 30s and is a shell of his former self, why would you not trade that guy to get Anthony Davis? All because you’re scared of giving up two future picks? (expletive) them picks, forget about it, who cares? Go for it you have Steph Curry who's still a top five to 10 player in the NBA," O'Connor said.

We'll see if the Wizards ultimately change their stance on a Davis trade, but the Warriors might need to make it happen if they finally want to turn the James dream into reality.