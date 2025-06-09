Warriors clearly fleeced the Heat with Jimmy Butler trade

The Golden State Warriors gambled on a Jimmy Butler trade before the deadline, and it didn't take long for the forward to prove the front office made the right decision. He transformed the Warriors into a contender, re-igniting the team's dream of winning another championship with Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

They didn't secure an automatic playoff berth, but still punched their ticket after a 121-116 win over Memphis in the Play-In Tournament. Butler led Golden State with 38 points, followed by Curry, who had 37. The Warriors' star duo stole the show, setting up a first-round matchup against the No. 2-seeded Rockets. Golden State's inexperience ultimately overpowered Houston in the series, which was decided by a Game 7.

Unfortunately, the Warriors came up short in the second round after Curry injured his hamstring in Game 1. Golden State still won that game, but failed to win another in the series. The season didn't end the way the front office and fan base envisioned it would after the Butler trade, but that doesn't mean the deal was the wrong decision. Injuries are a brutal part of an otherwise beautiful game.

After what should be an eventful NBA offseason, the Warriors' new core of Butler, Curry, and Green will play their first full season together.

Jimmy Butler trade was a high-risk, high-reward move for Warriors

The Warriors agreed to a two-year, $121 million extension with Butler soon after the trade, meaning he's signed through the 2026-27 season (the same as Curry and Green). Golden State's championship window is at least two seasons, which isn't long, but it's the timeline that fits the Warriors.

The Western Conference is stacked, but a healthy Golden State squad can compete with the best. The team went 23-7 with Butler and Curry in the lineup in the second half of last season. If Curry hadn't gotten hurt, Golden State could've advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the team won a title in 2022.

There is no way the Warriors would have made it as far as they did (they might not have even made the playoffs) without Butler. The initial shock of the trade was tough to accept (even for Steve Kerr), but it was the right move. Golden State lost Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schroder, Lindy Waters III, a 2025 protected first-round pick, and a 2031 second-round pick for Butler, two second-round picks, and cash considerations in a multi-team deal.

It didn't take long for it to be evident that Golden State won the trade. Butler started the 2024-25 season with the Heat with one foot out the door, so a trade was a foregone conclusion. His actions lowered his trade value, which benefited the Warriors. Miami didn't get enough in return to fill the hole that Butler left behind. The Heat could go star-hunting (again) this summer, potentially throwing Wiggins into a deal. The path they'll take is uncertain.

Golden State knows the direction that it is headed in, thanks to the Butler trade. He knows what it's like to put a team on his back and lead them to the NBA Finals, something he won't have to do alone with the Warriors. It pays off to have the best shooter of all time beside you -- what could be better for Jimmy? Well, technically speaking, a championship.