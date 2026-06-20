Many fans are clamoring for the Golden State Warriors to land a second first-round pick at next week's NBA draft, and it seems the front office has similar thoughts as they try to close in on what could prove a perfect move.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints on Friday, the Warriors have had conversations with the Charlotte Hornets over moving back from 11th to 14th in the draft, while also acquiring the 18th overall pick.

Warriors closing in on perfect draft move after latest trade rumors

While Charlotte have rejected such a move to this point, Siegel states that Golden State are still looking at the possibility of moving down or acquiring another first-round pick to utilize in a talented pool of players.

"That has not stopped Golden State from searching for more trade possibilities. The Warriors are said to be open to moving down in this year's draft for the right price, and the idea of adding another pick in the late teens in addition to this 11th pick is not out of the realm of possibilities," Siegel wrote.

Landing two picks in the mid teens could be the perfect outcome for the Warriors, especially when there's a strong likelihood someone falls that they would have likely taken at the 11th overall pick anyway.

It's also not surprising that the Hornets would reject the trade at this stage. We're far more likely to see a deal like this in the hours leading up to the draft, or during the actual draft itself when teams get a greater sense of where players will land.

For example, Charlotte could certainly change their tune if there's a player that suddenly becomes available at the 11th pick who they're desperate to get their hands on, and who they don't believe will get to them at 14.

Warriors still have wide variety of potential outcomes at the draft

It almost seems unlikely that the Warriors ultimately draft at 11, such is the possibilities that could be on offer with their first truly valuable pick since 2021. The opportunity to trade down and grab another asset will surely be on the table, whether from the Hornets and/or a host of other teams.

We also can't rule out the possibility of Golden State using the pick on an established talent to improve their short-term ambitions, with the franchise linked to L.A. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans Pelicans' wing Trey Murphy III in recent days.

What the Warriors do with the pick and who they actually draft remains a great source of intrigue, but reports of their discussions with the Hornets suggests a move could come that shifts the future of the franchise.