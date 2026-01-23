Warriors come to brutal Quinten Post realization amid ever-growing trade problem

After 22-straight starts for the Golden State Warriors, second-year center Quinten Post was removed by Steve Kerr in the team's 123-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Thursday.

With this decision coming after already limited minutes in the rotation, the Warriors are quite clearly realizing Post isn't the starting-caliber center they need to remain a playoff contender. That in itself presents a major problem, and only adds to the complicated nature of the Golden State roster leading into next month's February 5 deadline.

Warriors are realizing Quinten Post isn't a trusted starting-caliber center

Granted it was against a Mavericks team missing all three of Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively III, but Post played less than six minutes on Thursday in which he scored only two points on 1-of-3 shooting.

Despite becoming a consistent starter for the Warriors, Post had played more than 20 minutes in just nine of the 22 games since entering the equation next to Draymond Green in the opening five. As much as his defense has seen notable improvement in his second year, the 25-year-old is shooting less than 35% from 3-point range.

Kerr reiterated following Thursday's loss that Green remains best utilized at the center position, bringing with it another question that Golden State will inevitably face over the next two weeks before the deadline.

There is not a starting-caliber center on this roster, and starting Green as a small-ball option remains a nonsensical idea that shouldn't be persisted with. Therefore do the Warriors need to search far and wide for an upgrade at that position before the deadline, even if it involves moving on from Green in the process because he doesn't fit with that specific trade target?

As much as this is a concern, it may not be a priority because Golden State also need to find some semblance of a Butler replacement and someone that can lead the non-Stephen Curry minutes. Jonathan Kuminga has impressed in at least trying to make up for the scoring absence, but he too is now also injured and has a standing trade request in place regardless.

In terms of Post, he's in an interesting spot after not fully grabbing the starting opportunity. He could be a victim of Kerr trying to find new combinations in the wake of the Butler injury, which isn't great news for a player who's looking to make money as an impending restricted free agent in the offseason.