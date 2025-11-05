Warriors come to Gary Payton II realization for first time since mid-season trade

For the first time since his return to the franchise at the 2023 mid-season trade deadline, Gary Payton II was a DNP in the Golden State Warriors rotation despite being available against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on Tuesday night.

The beloved veteran guard was brought back onto the roster following Jonathan Kuminga's free agency saga, but Steve Kerr and the Warriors have seemingly realized that they need to move on from Payton as a core rotation piece going forward.

Gary Payton II saw his first DNP in years for the Warriors on Tuesday night

Payton's minutes had been dwindling anyway through the first seven games, having averaged 15 minutes per game last season which rose to 16.4 during the playoffs. That's now down to 8.4 to start this season, including numerous second-halves where he wasn't part of the rotation in recent games.

It took until Tuesday night though for Payton to see his first complete DNP, something that's not totally shocking but still came with an element of surprise given who else saw minutes against the Suns.

More specifically, it was surprising that both Payton and rookie guard Will Richard were both DNPs when they'd each seemingly been battling for the one role. Instead, they were both out and Kerr utilized two-way contracted guard Pat Spencer for minutes in both halves.

That proved the right decision given Spencer was effective, with the 29-year-old recording seven points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals while being a +5 in his just over 11 minutes. Spencer also hit a big three in the second-half, and one that was important as Devin Booker and the Suns threatened a comeback from what was a 24-point deficit early in the third-quarter.

Speaking of Booker, the Phoenix superstar went for 38 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the floor in a dominant display. In fact, the Suns won Booker's minutes by eight, only to be outscored by 19 in the less than 10 minutes he was on the bench.

Yet despite Booker's brilliant shot-making and Payton's previous stature as Golden State's number one stopper on the perimeter, the 32-year-old wasn't rushed into the rotation to try and limit the 4x All-Star.

With Stephen Curry already ruled out from Wednesday's second night of a back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings, and with Jimmy Butler questionable due to lower back soreness, Payton could see a quick return to the rotation at Golden 1 Center.

Still, that doesn't dismiss the fact his minutes and role are very much on the decline, with the imminent return of De'Anthony Melton set to only impact that even more in the next month.