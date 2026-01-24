Warriors come to Jimmy Butler realization absolutely no one expected

When Jimmy Butler arrived at the Golden State Warriors nearly 12 months ago, there were legitimate and significant concerns on both his on-court fit with the team, and his fit within the locker room.

Fast-forward to now and Butler's impact both on and off the court has been so dramatic that the Warriors have realized that playing out his long injury rehab is a justifiable move, rather than explore what they could do with the 36-year-old's contract before next month's trade deadline.

Warriors realize it's worth keeping Jimmy Butler despite long injury absence

While trade rumors and hypotheticals have been prominent in the wake of Monday's devastating season-ending knee injury, Golden State's front office have reassured Butler that they won't be moving him, according to NBA insider Marc Stein on Friday.

"League sources tell The Stein Line that Butler has received strong assurances from the Warriors that they want him back next season as soon as he is physically able," Stein wrote.

The Warriors are backing in their man -- an admirable approach to take and understandable given the value Butler has brought to the team in the past 12 months. It's also a risky one to take, and perhaps a stance that many fans will disagree with and be frustrated by.

In proving adamant that they will keep Butler beyond the deadline, Golden State are essentially punting on the remainder of this season. Team's don't go far in the playoffs without their second-best player who's making over $50 million, and there's a legitimate chance the Warriors don't reach the first-round at all with teams like the Portland Trail Blazers and L.A. Clippers coming up from beneath them.

Are the Warriors comfortable with telling Stephen Curry he has no chance when the playoffs come around, at by which point the 2x MVP will be 38-years-old? They essentially are, otherwise they'd be exploring Butler trades before the deadline.

This is such a delicate situation because you're dealing with the human element, particularly when GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Butler have a relationship that stems all the way back to their time as teammates at the Chicago Bulls.

Are the Warriors keeping hold of Butler because they truly believe he can help them be a title threat next season as a 37-year-old coming off an ACL? Or are they keeping him because of the human element and that trading him is too uncomfortable for an upside that might not be worth it?

Whatever the reasoning, it's clear that the Warriors have realized that keeping Butler after this injury is more beneficial than the alternative. That in itself isn't surprising, but the impact he's made to justify it is one absolutely no one would have expected 12 months ago.