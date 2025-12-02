Warriors coming to Andrew Wiggins realization they should've known all along

The Golden State Warriors are sorely missing Andrew Wiggins right about now, and that's just about the last thing anyone in the Warriors' fanbase would have expected to hear this time last year.

Wiggins’ early impact in Miami is proving his value and confirming what Golden State should have already known. This season with the Heat, Wiggins is averaging 17.5 points while shooting 49% from the floor and 37% from three-point territory. He's started every game for Miami while logging the second-most minutes on the roster, proving the kind of trust the coaching staff has placed in him.

He has quickly become the ultimate glue guy for this Heat team, doing all the things that contribute toward winning and not just putting up raw numbers. Miami has vastly outperformed expectations so far this season, and that highlights how Wiggins has the ability to elevate a complete and balanced team, which is a luxury the Warriors clearly undervalued.

Andrew has fit in extremely well alongside emerging stars and role players with the Heat, adding shooting, athleticism, defense and championship experience. That element of versatility has allowed Miami to spread responsibilities out, rather than asking one or two players to carry the load.

Andrew Wiggins on being a “quiet” player:



“I get the job done, I’m doing whatever I can to help the team win, every night is going to be different…depending on whatever the team needs, I’m here and I’m going to try and do it.”



Wigs is the definition of a team player. pic.twitter.com/y3ENWUHSXU — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 (@WadexFlash) December 2, 2025

Andrew Wiggins is sorely missed in San Francisco

Unfortunately, this runs in start contrast to the situation the Warriors currently find themselves in. Without Wiggins, their shooting depth and two-way wing rotation remain thin, and inconsistencies continue to plague them.

In the meantime, Andrew Wiggins’ mindset with his new team has been a transformative one: quiet, unselfish and ready to do what the team needs to win basketball games. "I get the job done, I’m doing whatever I can to help the team win, every night is going to be different," he said after Miami's win on Monday. "Depending on whatever the team needs, I’m here and I’m going to try and do it."

It's the attitude of being willing to do the dirty work and sacrifice for teammates that has gotten Wiggins far in his NBA career. Being ready and able to embrace a change of role proves that you're not here for individual glory, and championship rosters need guys like that in the locker room and on the court.

The Warriors' decision to trade him is looking worse in hindsight. Andrew Wiggins' skill set fits the modern NBA extremely well, and Golden State's renewed struggles hint that they may be realizing they gave up a rare, undervalued piece.