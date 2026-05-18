Latest Warriors comments slam door shut on long-rumored target

A desire for some "younger legs" could effectively slam the door shut on any interest the Golden State Warriors may have on long-rumored trade target Nikola Vucevic this offseason.

Vucevic, a notable target for the Warriors prior to the 2025 mid-season trade deadline, is set to hit free agency this summer where rival teams could pursue the Boston Celtics big man at a much reduced rate than the $21.5 million he made this season.

Warriors comments slam door shut on Nikola Vucevic as a target

With Kristaps Porzingis also an unrestricted free agent, Quinten Post a restricted free agent, and Al Horford holding a player option for next season, Vucevic could have been a potential target given Golden State's uncertain center rotation.

That now seems incredibly unlikely given Steve Kerr's comments from Friday's press conference after the four-time championship-winning coach re-signed on a new two-year contract.

Kerr acknowledged the Warriors' need for some younger legs, having seen his team's campaign completely fall to pieces over the final months of the season due to a myriad of short and long-term injuries.

"We need some younger legs."



Steve Kerr has said multiple times the Warriors can't have so many players who can't play back-to-backs and he can't rest such important players so often going forward — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) May 15, 2026

In defense of Vucevic, he might be nearly 36-years-old by the time next season rolls around, but he's remained incredibly durable throughout the course of his long career, appearing in at least 62 games in all but one of the last 12 years.

However, Kerr's comments can't simply relate to the need for more availability among his roster, but also the infusion of athleticism that comes with younger legs as the Warriors try to retain relevancy in a league that's now becoming dominated by a new generation.

This is ultimately why Golden State can't pursue Vucevic -- a player that certainly offers a spacing element the franchise has prioritized over the past 18 months, but who is a below the rim center with obvious defensive concerns.

Nikola Vucevic's value plummeted during the playoffs

Those defensive concerns and Vucevic's impact on winning (or lack thereof) became clear in the playoffs, having seen his role and minutes diminish on a Celtics team where he was their major mid-season acquisition.

Vucevic averaged 19 minutes through the first six games of Boston's first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, then was a complete DNP in the do-or-die Game 7 as the Celtics fell from a 3-1 lead.

While his value plummeting could put Vucevic within Golden State's reach as a free agent this summer, acquiring the 2x All-Star would fly in the face of what Kerr and the franchise have now said in recent days.