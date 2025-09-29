Warriors conclude frantic free agency rush by quietly signing 6'8" forward

There was no movement on the Jonathan Kuminga front for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, but that didn't stop the franchise from completing almost all of their free agency plans less than 24 hours out from media day.

Al Horford's addition to the Warriors was reportedly earlier in the day, followed by a frantic rush of agreements that included De'Anthony Melton, Seth Curry and second-round pick Will Richard on a four-year contract no less.

However, it was Golden State's other second-round pick, Alex Toohey, who concluded the proceedings with ESPN's Shams Charania reporting that the franchise has agreed to a two-way contract with the 6'8" forward.

Alex Toohey gives the Warriors more size at the forward positions

The Warriors traded down from the 41st overall pick in June's NBA Draft, acquiring the 52nd pick which they used on Toohey and later the 56th pick where they selected Richard.

Toohey has played the previous two years in his native Australia with the Sydney Kings, averaging 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 31% from 3-point range.

Another deal done Sunday for Golden State: The Warriors are signing No. 52 pick Alex Toohey to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Both rookies, Toohey and Richard, will sign deals for the active roster, along with Horford, Payton and Melton. https://t.co/LeeSteGNmu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 29, 2025

He didn't exactly shine consistently for Golden State during summer league, averaging 6.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 21.6 minutes per game. He did have a notable performance however against eventual summer league MVP Kyle Filipowski, going for 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal while going back-and-forth with the young Utah Jazz forward late in the first-half.

While Toohey is set to feature heavily in the G League for Santa Cruz, he also brings an element of size which the Warriors don't otherwise have at the forward positions. The 21-year-old's future could subsequently swing somewhat on what happens with Jonathan Kuminga over the coming days, with the former seventh overall pick still weighing up whether or not to take the $7.9 million qualifying offer.

Doing so would represent that Kuminga's time with the franchise is effectively over in the long-term, perhaps suggesting that Golden State could invest more time into Toohey as a similarly-sized young forward.

That's not to say Toohey is in any way similar to Kuminga, with the 52nd pick known for his versatility and high IQ over any outstanding athletic or scoring traits. Toohey told ESPN's Olgun Uluc earlier in the offseason that physical condition was his biggest focus for improvement heading into his rookie year, particularly at a team like the Warriors who are known for their high-tempo style.

It's currently unclear if fellow Australian Taran Armstrong will also occupy a two-way contract alongside Toohey, with multiple reports suggesting the young point guard is weighing up a deal overseas.