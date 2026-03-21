Warriors consider De'Anthony Melton decision fans have been begging for

Things are going from bad to worse for the Golden State Warriors as injury concerns pile up, but they could get some respite in considering playing De'Anthony Melton for his first back-to-back of the season.

There's been hope for a while that Melton could be cleared for both sides of a back-to-back, but that hasn't been forthcoming at this stage. Speaking prior to Friday's loss to the Detroit Pistons, head coach Steve Kerr left the door open for Melton to play against Jonathan Kuminga and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

De'Anthony Melton could play on Saturday in Atlanta

In fact, Kerr also didn't rule out Kristaps Poringis from facing his former team either, only for the veteran center to leave during the first-half against the Pistons with a back injury. Porzingis said post-game that he doesn't believe it to be serious, but conceded he's highly unlikely to take the floor in Atlanta.

Already without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, Seth Curry and presumably Porzingis, the Warriors will need all other hands on deck which includes Melton who has been one of the team's best and most valuable players since his return from a torn ACL at the start of December.

No official word on whether Porzingis, Melton, Draymond could play second night of b2b tomorrow in Atlanta. Rick Celebrini is meeting team in Atlanta and decision will be made then. https://t.co/sM5h0ky2ux — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 20, 2026

Melton had Golden State's first nine points on Friday against the Pistons, helping the visitors to a 26-21 lead at the end of the opening period. Unfortunately it was all downhill for the 27-year-old and the Warriors after that, having finished with just 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the floor in what resulted as a 115-101 defeat to the Eastern Conference leaders.

Melton has remained healthy and appeared in 39 games since his return from the torn ACL, but the ongoing management of that long-term injury has forced him to miss nine games over the last four months.

De'Anthony Melton being cleared for back-to-backs could help free agency case

While it will be nice to see Melton available for back-to-backs, the reality is that it's likely come all too late for Golden State who, having lost seven of their last eight and 15 of their last 21 games, have sunk to the 10th-seed in the Western Conference and appear unlikely to make the playoffs.

It could still prove a major step for Melton, essentially ticking off his full return from one of the most devastating injuries an athlete can suffer. As such, it could play a major role in what offers he sees from the Warriors or other rival teams in free agency.

Melton has a $3.5 million player option for next season, but he's expected to opt out of that and test the market given he's played well above that value this season.