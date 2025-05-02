Warriors must consider key Moses Moody decision with potentially huge consequences

There wasn't much to be pleased about from a Golden State Warriors perspective in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets, but the fourth-quarter production of Moses Moody was at least something to take from an otherwise disappointing 131-116 defeat at Toyota Center.

Moody led a strong fightback from the bench unit after the Warriors were pummelled through the first three-quarters, in doing so pressing his claim for a return to the starting lineup after Steve Kerr decided to go away from him over the last three games.

The Warriors may need to reverse their Moses Moody-Buddy Hield decision

The initial decision to bench Moody for Game 3 was a fascinating one, though seemed to emanate from a complete lineup restructure due to Jimmy Butler's pelvic injury and subsequent absence. What was more notable was upon Butler's return, Buddy Hield entered the starting lineup over Moody.

That appeared the right move from Kerr given Hield's positive impact in a Game 4 victory, while Moody was limited to less than 12 minutes and shot just 1-of-6 from the floor. It was far less fruitful in Game 5 though, with Hield scoring four points on 2-of-6 shooting as part of a starting unit that was obliterated on both ends.

Moody, on the other hand, had a playoff career-high 25 points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes. That included 15 points and six boards in the fourth-quarter alone as the bench briefly threatened to produce an extraordinary comeback.

Yet it's less about the fourth-quarter and more about the start of the game that provides the argument for why Moody should return to the starting lineup. Hield was actually a defensive factor in Game 4, but otherwise having him over Moody is undoubtedly a downgrade on that end of the floor.

From the time of the Jimmy Butler trade to the end of the regular season, Golden State built the best defense in the league which included Moody as their primary perimeter stopper. Going away from that DNA and what worked so well is a significant gamble, particularly when Hield has never been known for his defense throughout a nine-year career.

Injecting the veteran sharpshooter was clearly an offensive-minded decision to try and make things more difficult on Rockets center Alperun Sengun, but after giving up 76 first-half points and with Moody finding some confidence in the fourth, it might be worth flipping that move again ahead of the crucial Game 6 at Chase Center on Friday night.