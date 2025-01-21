It looks like the Golden State Warriors injury report isn’t getting better just yet. A Draymond Green injury update was released saying that the Warriors’ big man will be re-evaluated in one week, having got an MRI on his calf after going down early against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, The veteran forward is set to miss at least a week with the injury, but it could be longer.

Green has been dealing with a few different injuries this season. His calf has already been a problem, which means this injury is definitely worth tracking. The Warriors will re-evaluate him in one week, but judging by the lack of desperation the team has shown at contending this season, don’t be surprised if they play it extra safe.

It may finally be the time to start considering Draymond’s role on the team in the future. Draymond has had an incredible career with the Dubs and has been relatively healthy throughout it all. However, all the regular season minutes and deep playoff runs may be adding up. Green played only 55 games last season and only 46 in the 2021-22 season.

Since 2015 Draymond has played tons of minutes at the center position, where he is severely undersized. When he was younger this wasn’t as big of an issue, having used his low center of gravity and defensive genius to show that even at 6’ 6” he could guard any center in the league.

Unfortunately, now it seems like the center minutes may be catching up with him. Green has been dealing with multiple lower extremity injuries this and last season, but the major injury concern that has started popping up more recently are his back problems. He may finally be paying the price for all those years of banging down low with centers.

So how do the Warriors move into the latter years of Draymond’s career? For one, getting a solid big man to play next to him would help. Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney are both solid centers, but both are undersized much like Draymond.

If the Warriors could pair Draymond next to a proper 7-footer, it could take away some of the physical punishment Draymond has to deal with down low. Green's improved three-point shooting over the past two seasons also allows him to be more compatible with a true big man.

Another possible way to lighten Draymond’s load is moving him to the bench. It may seem drastic, but in a season when the Warriors are likely headed to another Play-In Tournament, it could prove beneficial. Once Jonathan Kuminga returns from injury, starting him at the four and bringing Green off the bench could both extend Draymond’s career and give Kuminga the larger role he needs to continue to develop.

Whatever the Warriors end up doing, one thing is clear. This Draymond Green injury update probably won’t be the last. If the Warriors want to extend his career, they may have to change how they’ve been doing things.