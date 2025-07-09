Warriors constantly linked to 3x All-Star as ideal Draymond Green insurance

Having not made a single move over the last week, with the Jonathan Kuminga situation still hovering in uncertain fashion, and with only nine players currently contracted for next season, the Golden State Warriors are arguably the most interesting team remaining in free agency.

It means the Warriors are going to be linked to a host of names for their final roster spots, even if they do ultimately land Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton and bring back Kuminga.

While there's been no confirmed reports of mutual interest, Golden State continue to be floated as an ideal landing spot for 3x All-Star Ben Simmons who remains an unrestricted free agent.

Ben Simmons continues to proposed as a fit for the Warriors

It's evident that the L.A. Clippers have no interest in bringing the Australian back into the fold, having ended the season with the franchise where he averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 16.4 minutes per game.

In fact, aside from the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors during a brief period last week, there's been no real reports of any team having interest in Simmons. That might have something to do with the fact he reportedly wants more than the minimum according to Law Murray of The Athletic, though that may be a little too optimistic given the lack of money floating around in free agency.

In evaluating the best landing spots for the top 25 free agents remaining on Monday, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report has listed the Warriors as a potential spot for Simmons, suggesting that the 28-year-old could slot in behind Draymond Green as a 6'10" ball-handler, playmaker and high-level defender.

Simmons has now been constantly linked as a possible target for Golden State this offseason, with Ben Stinar of Sports Illustrated proposing the move in early June, while Warriors insider of Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area suggested the same a week before free agency begun.

Having a similar version of Green could be somewhat valuable throughout the regular season, such has been the mileage on the 35-year-old's body over a decorated career. Golden State could always do with more size as well, so long as they were to surround Simmons with the requisite shooting given he himself has become essentially a complete non-scoring threat.

The issue is that you could almost never get away with playing Green and Simmons together, meaning the latter would almost always see limited minutes when the former is healthy. This would only be more complicated if the Warriors retain Kuminga, potentially making them a less than desirable situation if Simmons really wants to rejuvenate his career.