Warriors continue with frustrating Giannis Antetokounmpo decision that fans will hate

The Golden State Warriors continue to deliver a frustrating offseason, with no signings having been made nearly three weeks into free agency as they work out the future of Jonathan Kuminga.

The front office reportedly wants a young player and a first-round pick in exchange for Kuminga, but perhaps it's their inability to relinquish their own draft assets that's holding up deals and the chance at getting better this offseason.

Warriors are holding picks in the hope of landing Giannis Antetokounmpo

Golden State's pipe dream of wanting to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo is well chronicled, but is not one that's ever got close even if the 2x MVP's future has become a little more uncertain in recent months.

While their chances of trading for Antetokounmpo are remote, Tim Kawakami of The San Fransisco Standard outlined his belief that the franchise is reluctant to part with first-round picks in case the 30-year-old was to become available.

“I'm saying one of the reasons they're not trading future first round picks, other than the one they traded for (Jimmy) Butler, it's like what if Giannis becomes available," Kawakami said on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus Podcast.

The frustration for fans will stem from the fact there's no guarantee that Antetokounmpo ever becomes available. While there's certainly been much more discussion around his future this offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks' drastic decision to waive Damian Lillard in order to sign Myles Turner may at least convince Antetokounmpo to stay with the franchise for the time being.

Getting Antetokounmpo to request a trade would be one thing, but actually pulling off a deal would be another. There are younger teams with more assets who are arguably better set up to win that could easily outbid Golden State, with their only chance perhaps being that Antetokounmpo specifically requests a trade to the Bay.

In the meantime, the Warriors could be rejecting or not pursuing trades that could help the veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. The window is clearly shutting quickly for Golden State to capitalize on their aging core, particularly when it comes to the 37-year-old Curry who's the greatest player in franchise history.

If the Warriors ultimately use all their assets to pull off a blockbuster Antetokounmpo trade, then they'll be vindicated in their decision to remain patient. But until that happens, you can't help but feel like they're hurting their ability to get better on the basis of a dream that may never get close to reality.