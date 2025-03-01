Warriors will continue to have Quinten Post decision that's critical to their success

Quinten Post has been a revelation for the Golden State Warriors over the last month, having delivered his latest breakout performance against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on Thursday.

While Stephen Curry may have drew most of the plaudits for his extraordinary 56-point performance, Post was the other headline act that proved crucial in the Warriors overturning a 17-point first-half deficit.

Quinten Post continues to leave decisions for the Warriors to make

Knowing he needed to combat Orlando's size and in particular star forward Paolo Banchero, Steve Kerr chose to start Post over Moses Moody in the second-half as Golden State went to a more traditional lineup.

Post delivered an offensive jolt straight away, pouring in a pair of threes and 10 points within the first three minutes of the third-quarter. But just as importantly, his presence allowed veteran Draymond Green to spend more time guarding Banchero, with the former number one overall pick kept to 6-of-15 shooting in the second-half.

Post finished with 18 points, five rebounds and an assist in his 24 minutes, but it may have been the 24-year-old's defensive efforts and ability to be a deterrent at the rim that most impressed fans, and contributed to his game-high +22 plus-minus.

Post continues to prove a difference-maker for a Golden State team who've so long been without a legitimate seven-footer and notable stretch big, let alone having both in the same player. After starting six games in a seven-game stretch just prior to the All-Star break, the 52nd overall pick has moved back into a bench role.

However, a game like Thursday's proves that Kerr needs to remain fluid with his lineups. The lack of size in a Curry-Brandin Podziemski-Jimmy Butler-Moses Moody-Green starting unit is going to be problematic at times, leaving important decisions to be made on when Kerr utilizes Post for more than just a 5-6 minute period at the start of the second and fourth-quarters.

Kerr deserves some credit for recognizing and addressing the issue at half-time, but upon reflection he probably would have preferred to start Post from the outset. Identifying those situations is going to be key to Golden State's ongoing success, particularly once they start facing stronger opposition than Orlando.

Post also has a significant say in proceedings -- if he can continue developing his defense in a way that was apparent against the Magic, while also continuing to shoot in excess of 40% from 3-point range, then Kerr will have no choice but to play the young big for 20+ minutes each game.