Warriors continue to waste Stephen Curry in the most infuriating way possible

The Golden State Warriors have wasted another scoring masterpiece from Stephen Curry, falling to the Portland Trail Blazers in a 136-131 loss at Moda Center on Sunday night.

Curry had 12 threes and 48 points in another blistering performance, only for the Warrior defense to give up 20 threes against the league's worst 3-point shooting team in another infuriating loss that drops them under .500 again on the season.

As good as Curry was, he would be frustrated with himself after a missed layup in the final minute that would have given Golden State back the lead. After two Portland free-throws then extended their advantage to three, Curry turned the ball over which effectively ended the visitors hopes of a road victory.

Curry has now scored 87 points in two games since returning from a quad injury, yet the Warriors have lost both after also falling to a Minnesota Timberwolves team playing without Anthony Edwards on Friday at Chase Center.

Curry briefly threatened to reach Klay Thompson's historic mark for threes in a game, finishing 12-of-19 from beyond the arc and a highly efficient 16-of-26 from the floor overall. The 2x MVP also added three steals, but again Golden State failed to have another player score more than 16 points.

Draymond Green had a big first-half with 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, before failing to score in the second-half while racking up an extraordinary eight of the team's 18 turnovers in the five-point defeat.

The Warriors did at least get double digit scoring out of all four of Moses Moody, Quinten Post, Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield, the latter two of which came off the bench. Yet it was the defense that failed to show up, with Shaedon Sharpe and Jerami Grant combining for 70 points (35 each), while Deni Avdija had 26 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Portland came into the game shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc, yet went 20-of-39 (51.3%) as the Golden State defense consistently collapsed from dribble penetration. Both teams shot at the same rate and had their own turnover issues, but the hosts were a +7 in free-throws which proved a crucial different in a back-and-forth game.

The 13-14 Warriors will now hope to end a two-game skid when they visit Phoenix to face the determined Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on Wednesday.