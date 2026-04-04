Warriors continue to win Kristaps Porzingis trade as former guard struggles mightily

The Golden State Warriors didn't make the blockbuster swing they hoped to at the NBA Trade Deadline this year, falling short on stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard. The trade they did make was to send out Jonathan Kumina and Buddy Hield for Atlanta Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis.

While it's still soon, and time will have a lot to say about the trade, the early returns are clear: the Warriors won the trade.

The Warriors were always going to move on from Kuminga, as the relationship between the two sides had deteriorated past the point of no return. It almost doesn't matter how well he does or doesn't play for the Hawks; he was getting moved regardless. Even if he turns into a starter for Atlanta, he was never going to realize his potential in Golden State. That ship had sailed.

Buddy Hield vs Porzingis

Buddy Hield, however, wasn't a lock to be traded. He was included in the deal to match enough salary to bring back Kristaps Porzingis. If he had taken off in Atlanta and Porzingis had flopped on the Warriors, the front office would have egg on their face for getting rid of a beloved locker room veteran and experienced movement shooter for a player who wasn't helping them.

That has not been the case. For Porzingis, while he is still struggling with mysterious health issues, he has been an excellent fit on the Warriors when he does suit up. He is an effortless scorer with his combination of height and touch, and his size and movement on defense is a huge boost defensively.

In 12 games for Golden State, he is averaging 17.5 points per game in just 23.6 minutes, and despite all of the moving parts for the Warriors, they have a positive net rating when he is on the court.

On the other side of the ledger, Buddy Hield is not finding his stride in Atlanta. He has been perhaps the only thing not going right for them over the last two months. Since the trade deadline, the Hawks have the NBA's best net rating and have shot up the standings.

It hasn't been because of Buddy Hield.

Buddy Hield has been a disaster

Hield has played in just six games for the Hawks, unable to push above the likes of Zaccharie Risacher and Corey Kispert in the rotation. In 30 total minutes, he has scored just five points on 1-for-9 shooting from the field. He has two assists and five turnovers; yes, he has as many turnovers as points. For an off-ball catch-and-shoot player, that's an abysmal reality.

The Hawks are a disaster when Hield takes the court; he is doing so on the very fringes of the rotation, and it's a very small sample size, but it's damning nonetheless. The Warriors look like they were spot on to trade him before his value would decrease any further.

Now the Hawks, not the Warriors, are on the hook for his salary over the next two seasons after this one. If Porzingis returns to the Warriors, it will be as a free agent working out a fair market deal.

Kuminga can sink or swim in Atlanta. This deal will be decided in reality by Porzingis vs Buddy, and that is clearly working out in Golden State's favor. They are winning the trade thus far.