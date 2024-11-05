Warriors notable contract decision affords Kerr otherwise difficult rotation move
The Golden State Warriors got their fourth-straight win and six in seven games on Monday, comfortably accounting for the Washington Wizards in a 125-112 victory at Capital One Arena.
Monday's game was also the fourth-straight time Jonathan Kuminga had scored at least 15 points, with that coinciding with the 22-year-old's move to the bench ahead of last week's first meeting against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Jonathan Kuminga's non-extension has afforded an easier decision for Steve Kerr and the Warriors
Kuminga had 15 points, six rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes against the Wizards, having come off the back of an impressive 23-point, six-rebound display against the Houston Rockets on Saturday that included some clutch baskets in overtime.
The fourth-year forward has now averaged 17.8 points in 26.3 minutes in four games off the bench, having shot exactly 50% from the floor while adding 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal. In contrast, as a starter over the first three games of the season, Kuminga was averaging 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist on 33.3% shooting in 19.7 minutes per game.
For as much controversy as it caused at the time, the benching has actually proved beneficial for Kuminga and allowed him more playing opportunity. There was concern on how it may play out, particularly given it had come just over a week after Golden State and Kuminga's camp had been unable to reach a contract extension prior to the October 21 deadline.
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic last week, Kuminga was after a new deal in excess of $35 million per season, while the Warriors weren't keen to offer anything more than $30 million. It now leaves the former seventh overall pick as a restricted free agent heading into next offseason, with his potential value sure to be a storyline as the season progresses.
However, can you imagine if Kuminga had signed a new extension in excess of $150 million over five years? Even though it wouldn't actually kick in till next season, that would have surely made it more difficult for Steve Kerr to make the benching decision.
The fact is that the failure to reach a contract extension actually afforded the decision to move Kuminga to the bench, or at least made it an easier one. Consider the analysis and potential backlash had Kerr and the Warriors benched the talented forward a week after signing him to a $150+ million contract. It likely would have been an even bigger storyline than what it already was.