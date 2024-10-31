Warriors contract decision reiterates exactly why they refused to trade young guard
There was good news for Brandin Podziemski even before Wednesday's win against the New Orleans Pelicans, with the Golden State Warriors picking up the third-year option on the second-year guard.
To the surprise of absolutely no one, the Warriors have picked up Podziemski's $3.7 million contract for next season after initially drafting the 6'5" guard with the 19th overall pick in last year's NBA Draft.
Brandin Podziemski's contract is a huge factor in his overall value
After an impressive rookie season which finished with All-Rookie First Team honors, Podziemski found himself in significant trade specualtion during the summer as Golden State chased Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen.
The Warriors ultimately refused to give up Podziemski in a deal for Markkanen, which may have been the difference between acquiring the 2023 All-Star and what resulted as him renegotiating-and-extending his contract with the Jazz.
While that decision will continue to be evaluated as the future plays out, there's no doubt that Podziemski's contract situation was a huge reason as to why Golden State wanted to retain the talented guard.
In the days of the new CBA and prohibitive tax aprons, having a high impact young player on a rookie contract is enormously valuable. Podziemski's impact and value was on full display over the recent back-to-back against the Pelicans, having stood in as Golden State's starting point guard in the absence of Stephen Curry.
Podziemski played nearly 34 minutes in Tuesday's 122-104 victory, finishing with a season-high 19 points along with three rebounds and five assists while finishing as a +17. He backed that up with another impressive all-round display on Wednesday where he played over 38 minutes, recording 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the 104-89 win.
Podziemski has now played 20 minutes more than any other Warrior through the first five games of this season, and currently ranks first on the team in plus-minus, second in total rebounds, second in total assists, and sixth in scoring.
It's nearly a fait accompli that Golden State will pick up Podziemski's $5.7 million fourth-year option, but he's not the only young player who will continue to provide enormous value. Fellow second-year player Trayce Jackson-Davis has just started the second of a four-year, $7.6 million contract, with the final year a player option the Warriors will surely pick up based on current output.
Jackson-Davis has started all five games for the Warriors to start the season, and is currently averaging 9.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting an incredible 77.8% from the field.