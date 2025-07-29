Warriors' controversial offseason strategy reveals how they value Brandin Podziemski

The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of an offseason that has simultaneously puzzled onlookers and revealed their priorities. With August approaching, Golden State still hasn't re-signed Jonathan Kuminga, and as such, has yet to make any other move at all.

With this polarizing strategy continuing to limit the Warriors' flexibility, all eyes are on who the franchise can add—but perhaps the real question is what it means for those on the roster.

Kuminga has become a polarizing figure, capable of scoring with explosive volume but lacking consistency in other phases of the game. Multiple parties shoulder blame for the way his development has been handled, but the bottom line remains that the fit is questionable, at best.

In the event that Kuminga leaves via free agency, many expect the Warriors to sign Al Horford to shore up the center position.

Barring a sign-and-trade, which is an admittedly viable outcome, that would still leave Golden State without an ideal replacement for Kuminga and his valuable scoring presence. Even if a sign-and-trade is conducted, the outcome could still remain the same.

For as troubling a thought as that may be, there's one explanation that could either put minds at ease or create more concern: Golden State believes Brandin Podziemski can make a leap.

Warriors appear to be banking on Brandin Podziesmki making the leap

Podziemski, 22, has been the Warriors' primary NBA Draft success story amidst a sea of criticism for their approach to internal development during the 2020s. He finished in the top-five in Rookie of the Year voting in 2023-24 and continued to emerge as a well-rounded player in 2024-25.

Podziemski finished the 2024-25 regular season averaging 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.8 three-point field goals made in 26.8 minutes per game on .445/.372/.758 shooting.

Podzimeski struggled to find his shot during the 2025 NBA Playoffs, compiling a slash line of .364/.328/.708. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr empowered the up-and-comer to play through his struggles, however, handing him 32.1 minutes per game during the postseason.

That increase in playing time seemed to represent a shift toward prioritizing Podziemski as a key contributor alongside Jimmy Butler, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green.

It was a shift that quietly took hold during the later stages of the 2024-25 regular season—particularly after Golden State traded for Butler. In his 36 appearances before the Butler trade, Podziemski averaged 24.1 minutes per game.

In the 28 games that he played after the Warriors traded for Butler on Feb. 5, however, that number skyrocketed to 30.4 minutes per contest.

Brandin Podziemski epitomizes how Warriors are prioritizing fit

Podziemski thrived in his new role, averaging 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.4 three-point field goals made on .457/.402/.727 shooting after the Butler trade. He did so by moving without the ball, finding holes in the defense to punish opponents in catch-and-shoot situations.

While Kuminga shot 34.8 percent on catch-and-shoot threes, Podiezmski buried 39.7 percent of his attempts—including an elite 42.7 percent after the Butler trade.

In addition to using his somehow-effective set shot to stretch the floor, Podziemski made his mark by attacking closeouts and finishing with crafty southpaw floaters and layups. He also further solidified his status as a commendable passer who was willing and able to create for his teammates.

In the process, Podziesmski may have inadvertently convinced the Warriors that Kuminga is expendable—or, at the very least, that they already have an ideal complement worth prioritizing.

Kuminga and Podziemski are by no means carbon copies of one another, but if Golden State's offseason strategy proves anything, it's that the Warriors believe so strongly in the personnel in place that re-signing a former top-10 pick is no longer a top priority for them.

Kuminga may yet return, but Podziesmki appears to epitomize what the Warriors want from their supporting cast.