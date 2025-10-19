Warriors controversial roster move leaves fans erupting with frustration

Many fans have been left frustrated by the Golden State Warriors most recent roster move, with the franchise announcing on Saturday that they are waiving guards Seth Curry and LJ Cryer.

Curry's departure was expected with the Warriors managing their payroll and likely to bring the 35-year-old back next month once financially eligible, but the Cryer decision has certainly raised some eyebrows and gone down as a controversial move among the fanbase.

Warriors fans are frustrated following the departure of LJ Cryer

After a rough 0-of-6 shooting performance in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, Cryer impressed many with his shot-making over the final four games that concluded with Friday's 106-103 loss to the L.A. Clippers.

Cryer led Golden State in 3-point percentage over the four-game stretch (minimum two attempts), shooting 6-of-11 (54.5%) from beyond the arc while averaging 6.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 9.8 minutes per game.

The 24-year-old also led the Warriors in plus-minus over the last four games, finishing as a +26 which included playing a pivotal role in last week's stunning fourth-quarter comeback against the Portland Trail Blazers.

And they waived LJ Cryer💔 — Dawn 🏀💙💛 (@dawnGSW) October 18, 2025

Warriors should’ve released jackson rowe and make LJ Cryer a two way — John Nguyen (@JohnNgu72254475) October 18, 2025

While Cryer never played legitimate rotation minutes alongside Golden State's veteran players, his shot-making was a refreshing sight to see for a team that has far more "connective" type players than they do pure "bucket-getters."

That's what may have ultimately hurt Cryer and his ability to earn a two-way contract, particularly given he's 6'0" tall and therefore a player who can be targeted on the defensive side of the ball.

Jackson Rowe might count himself lucky in retaining a two-way contract, with the 28-year-old averaging just 2.8 points and 2.0 rebounds in his 8.2 minutes during preseason after making six appearances for the Warriors last season.

Clearly the front office believe Rowe is far more viable as a rotation member in an emergency situation during the season, rather than taking on the more upside option of Cryer. That's probably a fair assumption based on their comparative experience, not to mention the glut of guards on the Golden State roster as opposed to bigger forwards.

Rowe will be joined on a two-way contract by Pat Spencer and Alex Toohey, the latter of which didn't appear in a single preseason game after being drafted 52nd overall by the Warriors in June's NBA draft.

Cryer is now expected to remain with Golden State's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, but Saturday's decision does leave the franchise vulnerable to another team poaching him if they too were impressed by his preseason form.