Cooper Flagg pick gifts perfect target for Warriors to make final title run

The Golden State Warriors should trade for P.J. Washington after the Cooper Flagg selection created a frontcourt logjam for the Mavericks. Dallas has Dereck Lively II locked in at the five with Anthony Davis at the four. That means playing Flagg at the three. The Mavs have Washington and Daniel Gafford behind them. All five players want significant minutes, and Dallas only has so many available in the frontcourt.

Washington played a key role in the Mavs’ 2024 NBA Finals run. The 6’7 forward can defend multiple positions, operate as a small-ball five, and make shots. He is just entering his prime, and the 26-year-old could instantly help any contender.

The Warriors' biggest weakness last season was size and scoring behind Stephen Curry. The Jimmy Butler trade made them look like a true contender, but the Dubs did not quite have enough pieces in the playoffs. Getting one more key rotation piece could push them over the top, and Washington should be readily available.

Cooper Flagg pick opens the door for the Warriors to land P.J. Washington

Golden State needs a consistent 13-15 point-per-game scorer behind their two superstars in the playoffs. It is why Jonathan Kuminga returned to the rotation and got consistent run with the second unit this year. Steve Kerr was looking for anyone who could put the ball in the basket consistently.

Klay Thompson left the Warriors for Dallas in a sign-and-trade last summer. The two sides are familiar making deals and could easily work out another one. Washington would be the perfect fit next to Draymond Green in the Dubs’ small ball look and could play either forward spot if Golden State finds a strong option at the five.

The Warriors could likely get Washington for a future first-round draft pick and salary filler. It may mean parting with Moses Moody, but the Dubs should be all-in. Moody has struggled to make a consistent playoff impact. Washington proved he is capable in 2024 and would be eager to play a significant role for a title contender.

The door is wide open for the Warriors. P.J. Washington is readily available. The Mavericks are building around Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis. Both will play 30-plus minutes every night, which leaves a limited role for Washington. The Dubs should already be making the call and trying to get the talented forward.

The Golden State Warriors want to win another championship with Stephen Curry at the helm. P.J. Washington is the perfect trade target for the franchise. Expect Mike Dunleavey Jr. and the front office to be aggressive in improving their roster this offseason. Hopefully, they land Washington and make another title run in 2026. Fans should not rule it out.