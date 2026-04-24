Warriors risk another costly free agency mistake with young player

With the Golden State Warriors hoping to re-sign Kristaps Porzingis and the potential of Al Horford picking up his $6 million player option, the front office may be more than willing to move on from Quinten Post as a restricted free agent this summer.

The need for a third stretch big might become surplus to requirements on the Warrior roster, but there's still a chance that giving up on Post just two years into his career could be a costly move considering the potential he's shown.

Potential Quinten Post departure could prove costly for the Warriors

Porzingis' bombshell arrival from the Atlanta Hawks via trade in February was a clear signal of the franchise's lack of faith in Post, having previously started the seven-footer for 22-straight games midway through the season.

Post failed to capitalize fully on that opportunity, and there was no surprise that his minutes were reduced immediately following the Porzingis trade. Horford's calf strain in March opened up another opportunity in the rotation, but Post too then dealt with a foot issue that prematurely ended his season.

The 26-year-old recently revealed that a playoff return could have been on the cards had Golden State made it that far, suggesting the foot injury shouldn't be a lingering issue moving forward. However, there's still real question marks on his future at the franchise, particularly if Porzingis and Horford each return to the Warriors for a second season.

Quinten Post said he tried to play through his right foot soreness to get back by a potential OKC series but rushing back only made it worse. Expects to be back on the court in two weeks.



Hopes to return to the Warriors next season, enters the offseason as a RFA. — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) April 20, 2026

While Golden State would surely need a third big to accomodate for the health/injury/age concerns of Porzingis and Horford, they may opt to go with a more traditional interior center rather than someone like Post who shares a similar skillset to the two veterans.

The value of a two-way interior presence was on full display late in the season through Charles Bassey, with many fans calling the Warriors to stick with the 25-year-old after signing him to a 10-day contract to close the season.

Quinten Post still has the makings of an NBA rotation player

Post's first two seasons in the league have been vastly different. He burst onto the scene as the type of floor-spacing big Golden State had needed for years, shooting a team-high 40.8% from 3-point range and becoming a rotation staple over the second-half of the season. There were defensive concerns though that provided a clear area for improvement.

There was growth with Post's interior defense and rim protection earlier this season, but the problem was his 3-point shooting fell off a cliff on the other end. The former 52nd overall pick shot just 33.6% from beyond the arc in year two, essentially erasing the increased value he was providing defensively.

The question now becomes whether he can combine the 3-point shooting and interior defense together next season? If he can, there's certainly a long-term NBA rotation player within Post. If the Warriors aren't willing to find out by signing the Dutchman to a new deal, there'll surely be a team out there ready to take the gamble.