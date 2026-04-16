Warriors costly decision looks worse with every passing season

It's hard not to look at Tuesday's Play-In games and not feel some kind of disappointment that the Golden State Warriors didn't wind up with either LaMelo Ball or Deni Avdija at the 2020 NBA Draft.

Both players starred in respective wins for their team, proving that the Warriors decision to draft James Wiseman second overall somehow continues to look even worse with every passing season.

James Wiseman pick continues to prove more costly for the Warriors

Ball had a rough game shooting-wise in an enthralling elimination game against the Miami Heat, yet still had 30 points, five rebounds, 10 assists and most crucially the game-winning layup in the final seconds of a thrilling 127-126 overtime victory.

Just hours later Avdija too led his team to a dramatic victory, with the Portland Trail Blazers going into Phoenix and upsetting the more fancied Suns to secure the seventh-seed in the Western Conference.

Avdija dropped a remarkable 41 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists and two blocks on an efficient 15-of-22 shooting from the floor, going for 14 points in the fourth-quarter alone which included a go-ahead layup in the final 20 seconds of the 114-110 victory.

Golden State notably passed on Ball to take Wiseman nearly six years ago, with the Hornets promptly taking the 6'7" guard with the following selection. Ball quickly became an All-Star in just his second season, and while his reputation had taken a hit in the years since, things have straightened back up for the 24-year-old this season who has led the Hornets to one of the best records in the league since January 1.

Avdija may have been more of a reach to take at the second pick, but there were still strong reports of Golden State's interest in the 6'9" forward prior to the draft. Avdija didn't ultimately get taken till ninth by the Washington Wizards, and it's been more of a slow rise for the 25-year-old until he's exploded as an All-Star this season.

What the Warriors should have done at 2020 NBA Draft

The Wiseman pick continues to haunt the Warriors and likely will continue to do so for another decade or more while the likes of Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Ball and Avdija continue to dominate.

In hindsight, Golden State should have traded out of the second overall pick, either to move and take Edwards, or move down and collect more assets while almost certainly taking a better player than Wiseman developed into.

Wiseman is now out of the NBA after less than six seasons, having played only 60 games for the Warriors before further unsuccesful stints at the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers.