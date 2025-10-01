Warriors could be in absolute nightmare scenario before trade deadline

It might have taken three months and stretched past media day, but the Golden State Warriors have completed their roster and are preparing for another tilt at what would be a fifth championship in the last dozen years.

While the Warriors appear up against it given the power of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference, many would argue they've ultimately upgraded the roster this offseason and specifically with the acquisitions of Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton in free agency.

With Jonathan Kuminga now locked in on a new contract as well, their should be some level of optimism surrounding what Golden State can do entering the season. However, that optimism isn't shared by everyone as the franchise enters with one of the oldest projected starting lineups in league history.

The Warriors could be sellers by the deadline according to one analyst

After Golden State found themselves floundering with a .500 record and at the edge of the play-in tournament mid-way through last season, Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor urged the franchise to consider trading legends Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Instead they were buyers in landing 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler, something that proved an inspired move given they surged up the standings after the All-Star break before beating the two-seed Houston Rockets in the first-round of the playoffs.

O'Connor hasn't been persuaded by that late-season run entering this year though, recently saying he wouldn't rule out a nightmare scenario where the Warriors have to consider trading Curry and/or Green by the deadline.

“Look, last year I said the Warriors should consider trading Stephen Curry and Draymond Green for a haul rather than going out and getting Jimmy Butler," O'Connor said. “I'm not ready to say that again with Steph and Draymond yet, but I wouldn't rule it out, it becoming a thing mid-season again, at least from my perspective, because this Warriors team, I'm not seeing it.”

Even if the Warriors look a mile off being contenders mid-season, it's still incredibly difficult to see them reaching such a disastrous position where they consider trading Curry or Green. That's especially the case for Curry who, as the greatest player in franchise history, would have to request a trade if he were to ever be moved.

Golden State have given themselves a two-year window with Curry, Butler and Green under contract, meaning they'll likely see out that period with the veteran trio unless they believe they can get a legitimate upgrade.

Upgrading the roster should now be easier for the Warriors anyway with Kuminga on a tradable contract, suggesting they're far more likely to be buyers than sellers when it comes to mid-season moves.