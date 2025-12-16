Warriors could finally grant Draymond Green's longtime wish with desperate move

The Golden State Warriors have been, to say the least, underwhelming this season, falling to a 13-14 record with their loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

However, they will yet again have an opportunity to make a season-defining move at the trade deadline given the way that Jonathan Kuminga's contract has been designed, and, according to Bobby Marks at ESPN, their primary goal should be to swap their prime trade chip for a player that can ease their woes at center.

Were Golden State to make a move for a starting-caliber center, they would not only place one of their veterans in a position to succeed (as veteran Draymond Green would be able to relieve himself of the physical burden that the team's small-ball lineup places upon him) but they would also be making a move that would help set their whole rotation in order.

A move for a center could be the Warriors' best chance at placing themselves back in title contention

While it's not entirely unfathomable that the Warriors are in the position they're in at this point in the season, it is still highly surprising. The Al Horford signing, which was meant to help fill the gap at center they have long experienced, has been distinctly underwhelming.

Horford has already missed 14 games this season, and he's been ineffective on the offensive end even when he has played.

Second-year center Quinten Post, meanwhile, has taken large strides in his defensive game and continues to present a floor-spacing presence despite his dip in production from beyond the arc. Yet, as Marks points out, the team must ask themselves a vital question as trade season approaches. Do they trust this trio of Green, Horford and Post to be enough to lead them into championship contention?

This, for the most part, depends on Green. As staunch of a defender as the veteran is, he has noted multiple times over the past couple of years the physical toll that playing center takes on him. As he nears age 36, the Warriors must also decide whether they believe him to be capable of playing extensive minutes at the position throughout the course of a lengthy playoff run.

If they can not convince themselves of this fact, the most logical move is to take Kuminga's two-year, $48.5 million contract (which was constructed with the express purpose of bringing in a difference-making player through a trade) and dangle it on the market.

Although they might be required to throw in additional assets as Kuminga's trade value continues to drop, it could be the move that saves their season (and prolongs Green's career).