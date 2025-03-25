Warriors could find significant upgrade with obvious offseason trade

There's few players that have encapsulated the Golden State Warriors form this season more than Buddy Hield, with the veteran sharpshooter delivering up-and-down performances throughout his first year with the franchise.

Hield started the first two weeks of the season in blistering form, recording at least 20 points in six of the first seven games while proving a more than adequate replacement for the departed Klay Thompson.

Yet the 32-year-old's form drastically fell of a cliff in much the same way the team's did, having now shot 37% from 3-point range for the season -- the second-worst of his career. Following the trade deadline and the blockbuster acquisition of Jimmy Butler, Hield is now much more in the role player mould rather than being a central part of the Warrior offense -- evidenced by the fact he's taking over two field-goal attempts less per game since the All-Star break.

The Warriors could look to trade Buddy Hield in the offseason

The lesser role is also showcasing a lack of trust in Hield, with his inconsistent scoring output drawing frustration among Golden State fans from early in the season. Despite signing a four-year, $37.7 million contract last offseason, Hield's future with the franchise will almost certainly come under scrutiny this summer.

The former sixth overall pick will make $9.2 million next season, giving the Warriors a useful salary piece in which to utilize to upgrade the roster. In a recent article 'Ranking Every NBA Team's Top 3 Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason', Bleacher Report's Dan Favale viewed Hield as the most likely Warrior to be moved ahead of Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga.

Hield still holds value to Golden State with his sheer 3-point shooting threat, something that will still be needed come playoff time. Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office won't necessarily ship him off for nothing in the offseason, but finding a more consistent shooter/bench scorer should be a priority.

While Hield may not have much value within himself, the Warriors still do have picks they can use following the Butler trade. Only $3 million of his contract is guaranteed beyond next season, meaning rival teams wouldn't have to be burdened by the full remaining three years if a trade were to eventuate.

For now we'll see if Hield can turnaround his form and provide more consistency over the remainder of the season, particularly in the postseason where he'll look to add to only four career playoff games to date.