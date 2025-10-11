Warriors could grant De'Anthony Melton dream opportunity upon injury return

The Golden State Warriors still aren't set on their starting five entering the season, having tried out two different combinations during their first two outings against the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

The current uncertainty could create a major opportunity for De'Anthony Melton upon his return from injury, with the veteran guard set to be re-evaluated in a few weeks as he makes his way back from a devastating torn ACL suffered last November.

De'Anthony Melton might become the perfect fifth starter for the Warriors

There's significant debate surrounding Golden State's two guard spot right now, with Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski vying for the role to join Stephen Curry in the back court. Both players started the preseason opener against the Lakers in a small-ball lineup, but there's an admission that Al Horford will be needed as the starting center in games where the Warriors face dominant bigs or long, athletic teams.

Steve Kerr switched Podziemski for Horford in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, preferring to retain Moody in the starting lineup as a more traditional 3-and-D type. The fifth-year wing has knocked down seven threes over the first two games, while also being labelled by Kerr as a primary point-of-attack defender.

De’Anthony Melton (No. 8) running through some light drills at the practice. He is recovering from a torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/ctp90n4xc5 — Joseph Dycus (@joseph_dycus) October 10, 2025

The issue with Moody is that he's incredibly limited as a ball-handler and playmaker, something that can stand out in Golden State's offensive system. It's why Podziemski has often been preferred as an option over the last two years, providing Kerr with a more well-rounded skillset without being the same level of on-ball defender.

This is where Melton, despite being on a minimum contract, could easily surpass both and become the starting two guard by mid-season should he return to somewhere near his best following the devastating injury. While not possessing the sort of size that Moody does, Melton does have much of the same 3-and-D skillset as a 38.3% shooter from deep over the past five years.

The 27-year-old might not have the ball-handling and playmaking of Podziemski either, but he's certainly capable in those aspects in a way Moody isn't. In many ways Melton provides the best balance of what Moody and Podziemski each provide, meaning Kerr could turn to him as a starter once he proves himself upon return.

The two-game sample with Melton as a starter next to Curry early last season was small but very effective, suggesting we could very much see more of it by the All-Star break or beyond.