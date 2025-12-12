Warriors could have a path to landing their ideal center through Jonathan Kuminga

As the Golden State Warriors' season has progressed into dangerously disappointing territory, with the team sitting at a 13-12 record and the eighth seed in the Western Conference, it has become blatantly apparent that they will attempt to move their prime trade asset, dynamic young forward Jonathan Kuminga, by the time the trade deadline rolls around.

While it remains to be seen what the market for him will ultimately look like, given the odd combination of his potential and his performance on the Warriors, Joey Akeley at Sports Illustrated has recently proposed a mock trade for star center Ivica Zubac that should have fans jumping in their seats.

The trade is as follows:

While it truly remains to be seen whether Zubac will become available as a result of the Clippers' brutal start to the season, the fact that a return of this caliber is even conceivable (and, as will be explained, within the realm of possibility) could prove to be the difference between dissappointment and serious championship contention for the Warriors.

Ivica Zubac could be the final missing piece for the Warriors

Firstly, two separate things need to be made clear.

If Zubac were to become available, Golden State would certainly not be the only team interested. After making an NBA All-Defensive team last season and emerging as a bona-fide star, Zubac has come out of the gates this season looking much the same (at least offensively).

Through his first 25 games, he's averaging 16.6 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 61.5% from the field. While his rim-protection skill-set has taken a hit this season, it can presumably be attributed to the pure ineffectiveness and sluggishness that, for the most part, surrounds him on the Clippers' roster.

Secondly, a deal such as this would require a major resurrection of Kuminga's trade value between now and January 15th when his contract becomes available to be traded. His recent benching against the Chicago Bulls is not a good sign, but it also does not necessarily signify the end of all hope.

That being said, Zubac on the Warriors, even for this price, would be well worth it. Al Horford has been dismally ineffective this season, and, although Quinten Post has taken major strides defensively, a pairing of him and Zubac would be leagues better than what the team has now at the position.

As it stands, they are 17th in the NBA in opponent points in the paint and 23rd in second chance points: numbers that would be turned on their heads were Zubac to be added to the roster.

While there are concerns with Zubac's lack of a perimeter shot (he's taken exactly zero 3-point attempts this season), the emergence of Butler as at least a semi-viable 3-point shooter has erased some of the concerns surrounding the Warriors' need for a floor-spacing big man.

Albeit, a combination of Butler, Zubac and Draymond Green on the floor would be less than ideal from a spacing perspective. Yet, at the same time, who could rival that lineup defensively apart from the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Golden State is still in possession of their first-round draft picks between now and 2029 for one of two distinct purposes: either to replenish the team's stock in the post-Curry era or to make a move for a star that will help them maximize the time he has left. Zubac, undoubtedly, is a star, and his team-friendly contract would help the cap-strapped Warriors immensely.

Although Los Angeles were not among the teams initially rumored to be interested in Kuminga, this season could necessitate a full strip-down of their roster, and the temptation to get younger, and to garner two incredibly valuable picks from the Warriors, could prove to be enough to convince them to move off of their center.