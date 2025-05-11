Warriors could have had Anthony Edwards but chose a bust instead

As Anthony Edwards was coming alive in Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors, scoring 28 points in the second half and 36 for the game to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a pivotal victory, one truth was undeniable: it would have been incredible to see the star affectionately called "Ant" in a Warriors uniform.

That was a reality that is more tangible alternative history than fanciful wish dream. Sure, the Warriors would have loved to have Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum alongside Stephen Curry. But in the case of Edwards, the "what if" is real: the Warriors had a very real chance at drafting Edwards in 2020.

The Warriors could have drafted Anthony Edwards

As told by Anthony Slater of The Athletic this weekend, the Warriors headed into the 2020 NBA Draft armed with the second overall pick after a disastrous season. Kevin Durant left, Klay Thompson missed the entire year (and another season-and-a-half beyond) and Stephen Curry was limited to only five games after fracturing his hand. Draymond Green floated in apathy, D'Angelo Russell operated in his usual superstar delusion, and the Warriors finished with just 15 wins.

That gave them a rare gift; the No. 2 overall pick to add to a veteran team ready to rebound and win when Curry and Thompson were healthy. Slater retold the story of how the Warriors attended a workout run by Edwards and his camp, wherein he didn't seem locked in and sort of floated through the various stages. They thought he was just warming up, until the point where the workout was over and the high-intensity performance never took place.

Kerr spoke to Edwards after the workout and relayed a simple truth: Kevin Durant doesn't approach any workout like that. If Edwards, who has spoken to idolizing Durant as he grew up, wanted to be that level of star, he needed to bring that level of work ethic.

The message took root in Edwards, and he has credited that conversation with turning his career around. Yet the Warriors had seen enough; despite a "very real" possibility of trading up a spot and drafting Edwards, they pivoted away. After considering various trade-down possibilities, they ultimately stayed put and drafted Memphis center James Wiseman.

The Wiseman experience was a disaster, with the raw center never fitting in with the Warriors' system and ultimately being dumped for second-round picks a few years later. The Warriors' chance at adding a difference-maker fell flat. LaMelo Ball, Deni Avdija and Tyrese Haliburton have all seen their careers take off while the Warriors got essentially nothing from that lucrative draft slot.

They could have had a crown jewel. Anthony Edwards went first overall and has been the best player from a talent-laden draft class. He has made three All-Star Games in his five seasons, averaged a career-best 27.6 points per game this year, and brings intensity, leadership, charisma and -- most shockingly for a scorer of his magnitude -- defense. He is one of the most impactful two-way young players in the game, and his star continues to ascend.

Unless the Warriors can pull out a miracle, it is likely that Edwards will take the Timberwolves to their second-straight Western Conference Finals; Kevin Garnett was never able to do that. Edwards looks like the future face of the league, and that's from playing in Minnesota. What could he have done in Golden State instead?

He and Stephen Curry could have formed the best backcourt in the league, and perhaps in league history. His defense at the point of attack could have taken over from Klay Thompson and perhaps allowed the original Robin to Steph's Batman to glide into a better-fitting role. Edwards would hardly be Robin, however; it would be more like Superman teaming up with Batman.

The Warriors won the title in 2022 getting essentially nothing from James Wiseman; imagine how they could have sustained success over the last few seasons with Edwards in his place. That possibility was on the table, but the Warriors passed and made a titanic mistake.

As Edwards jams the ball home on their heads and leads his team to the promised land, the sting of a road not traveled is even worse. The sun is setting soon on the Steph Curry era; a supernova like Anthony Edwards may have brought new life.