Warriors could lean even more into their new timeline with near 40% 3-point shooter

With the acquisition of Jimmy Butler and a new two-year, $112 million extension for the 6x All-Star, the Golden State Warriors have further dove head first into the next 2.5 seasons with a veteran trio of Butler, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

That's not to say the Warriors don't have a timeline beyond that, having retained all their young players and almost all their future picks moving forward. But they're also investing heavily in the Butler move, having acquired the 35-year-old for a 29-year-old Andrew Wiggins.

Bojan Bogdanovic could become a prime buyout option for the Warriors

As the Warriors look to add two more players to their now 12-man main roster, Bojan Bogdanovic could become a prominent option for the franchise if the veteran sharpshooter gets a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets as Keith Smith of Spotrac has suggested.

Bogdanovic has been a productive scorer throughout his NBA career, including early last season with the Detroit Pistons where he averaged 20.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 41.5% 3-point shooting.

Bogdanovic then settled into a far lesser role after being traded to the New York Knicks, before being moved again to the Brooklyn Nets in the blockbuster Mikal Bridges trade. The issue now for Golden State or any other potential destination (if Bogdanovic is bought out) is that the 6'7" forward hasn't played this season, stemming from foot surgery that took place in April.

At 35-years-old and coming off a significant surgery, there's genuine question marks on whether Bogdanovic can return to being a valuable rotation player. Somewhere near his best and he could be a very helpful bench piece for the Warriors, having averaged 15.6 points on 39.4% from beyond the arc in his career.

While there would certainly be defensive concerns, Bogdanovic has the sort of size and sharpshooting ability the Warriors could do with in their front court given the limited spacing between the likes of Butler, Green, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney.

Bogdanovic also has over 50 games of playoff experience, something that could be important if Golden State were to surge into the postseason mix as they hope over the second-half of the season.

It's more likely that they instead go to a younger in-house option like Kevin Knox II who's been dominating in the G League, but there's little doubt Bogdanovic is a far more proven NBA player. For now we'll wait and see if he's actually bought out as the market materializes over the coming days.