Warriors could make surprise free agency move with former top 10 pick

Jonathan Kuminga isn't the only former top 10 pick the Golden State Warriors will have to make a decision on this season, albeit his future is drawing much more discussion than that of fellow forward Kevin Knox.

After a pair of 10-day contracts and a standard deal signed in late March, Knox will become an unrestricted free agent again this offseason. There was a thought that the Warriors would try and find an upgrade from the 25-year-old in free agency, but that may not necessarily be the case with a chance that the franchise brings Knox back for a second season.

Kevin Knox could return to the Warriors in free agency

Speaking on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus-Minus podcast, Anthony Slater of The Athletic noted that Knox has fans within the organization and that not only could he re-sign with the team, but that he could push for a consistent role in Steve Kerr's rotation next season.

“I mean, look, again, we're talking like the minimum, like fringe part of the roster. But there are some fans of Kevin Knox and I believe that, you know, Kevin Knox with a full preseason, he's integrated into their system. Like I could see him on the roster next year and maybe like having, you know, a chance to bust through," Slater said.

Podcast colleague Tim Kawakami agreed, stating that “the Warriors have had worse ninth and 10th guys (in the rotation)." Despite impressing throughout Summer League last year and with Santa Cruz in the G League this season, the former ninth overall pick didn't really get enough opportunity to push his case in what was a fairly settled Golden State team towards the back half of the season after the Jimmy Butler trade.

Most of Knox's minutes came in garbage time, having appeared in 14 regular season games where he averaged 3.3 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 50% from the floor and 26.7% from 3-point range.

Knox also logged minutes in five of the team's 12 playoffs games, including going for 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and a block in nearly 18 minutes during the Game 5 first-round series loss to the Houston Rockets.

Golden State could certainly do with a 6'8" athletic forward who's a capable shooter, making Knox an intriguing option to re-sign heading into free agency. It may be a case of waiting to see how other situations play out, particularly when it comes to Kuminga who could return to the franchise or be part of a sign-and-trade that sees one or multiple players join the Warriors.