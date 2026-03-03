Warriors could quickly have an Al Horford problem brewing with recent resurgence

The Golden State Warriors have been through the ringer as of late.

They've now lost their past two games by a combined margin of 41. They're 4-6 in their last 10. With their fate secured for the play-in, there's still no sign of when Stephen Curry could return from his lingering knee injury.

But it hasn't all been bad in Golden State. Gui Santos has taken on an important rotational role, and he just signed an extension to remain with the team through the 2028-29 season. Moses Moody and De'Anthony Melton have both been shooting the lights out for the most part. Even in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford has started producing in the way the Warriors envisioned at the start of the season.

But this last development could prove to be both a blessing and a curse.

Horford has a player option this offseason, a thing that was once relatively rare for the Warriors to hand out. If Horford decides to test the market one last time, even as he enters his age 40 season, Golden State could quickly lose one of its most important contributors.

Al Horford has proved he has gas left in the tank, and he could try to test his value on the market

When Horford initially signed with the Warriors, it was unclear what sort of role he would be capable of. He had an excellent 2024-25 season with the Boston Celtics, but it's clear that his athleticism and availability have deteriorated with the years.

Horford, however, has been just as productive as ever in recent months. Over his last 13 games, he's averaging 11 points, five rebounds, and 3.5 assists while knocking down 39.3% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

He's truly been one of the Warriors only bright spots during this time. Even in their brutal loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, Horford was still highly productive. If he returns next season, he'll be well-worth the $6 million Golden State owes him.

Horford made clear when he signed that he wanted the Warriors to be his last NBA stop. It's not likely that more money alone tempts him to leave. But he's also made clear he wants to win another championship.

The Warriors have not made a convincing case this season that they're capable of accomplishing that.

The Denver Nuggets were in on Horford as well last offseason before they landed Jonas Valanciunas from the Sacramento Kings. If there are serious contenders whose interest in Horford has been revived this season and they're willing to pay him more money than his Warriors player option, that could be a recipe for trouble.

At any rate, Horford has proved his worth. Golden State must do everything they can to convince him to pick up his option for next season.