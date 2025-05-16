Warriors could revisit familar scenario to land All-Star center this offseason

The Golden State Warriors could revisit a trade for a player they were interested in over the summer. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report threw out Nikola Vucevic as a player to watch for the Warriors, along with Kelly Olynyk and Brook Lopez.

Golden State's season ended earlier than fans thought after the team upgraded its roster before the deadline with the Jimmy Butler deal. Steph Curry's hamstring injury in the second quarter of Game 1 of the semifinals was too much for the Warriors to overcome.

The team's title window is short with Curry, Butler, and Green's contracts running through 2026-27, and there aren't many avenues they can take to upgrade the roster entering next season. One issue Golden State needs to address is adding another big, which could be Vucevic. He'll be on an expiring deal next season, making $21.5 million.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported on May 14 that Vucevic is expected to be at the center of trade talks again this offseason, but there's a catch. The 34-year-old wants to play on a win-now team, which matches the Warriors' timeline.

Warriors could pursue Nikola Vucevic trade this summer

In February, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that trade talks between Golden State and Chicago "fizzled" on deadline day because the "teams couldn't agree on a trade construction."

Vucevic averaged 18.5 points (his highest since the 2020-21 season when he was traded to Chicago) and 10.1 rebounds per game, shooting 53% from the field and 40.2% from three. One of his biggest weaknesses is his lack of protection, a trait that could hold the Warriors back from a trade. Or, maybe Golden State will overlook it for Vucevic's rebounding and shooting.

The Warriors' front office knows they need to address the center position this summer, and they could get desperate. There was some desperation behind the Butler trade, but it sent Golden State back into contender territory. Vucevic's best playing days are behind him, but that doesn't mean he couldn't help the Warriors make a push for another title in 2026.

Maybe Golden State will explore other avenues to upgrade its frontcourt. Joe Lacob is a big Jonathan Kuminga fan and said he would "think" that the 22-year-old would be part of the team's future plans, but as mentioned, the Warriors don't have much bait.

After Golden State's Game 5 loss to Minnesota, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported that the Warriors are expected to "explore sign-and-trade scenarios" involving Kuminga this summer (subscription required). Perhaps that will be how they land a new center.

Regardless of what happens, expect Golden State to be interested in Vucevic (again). Whether a trade happens is a different story.