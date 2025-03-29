Warriors could run into a Quinten Post problem that's going to scare fans

It's hard to think of too many seven-footers who are more comfortable letting it fly from distance than Quinten Post, let alone when you factor in that the Golden State Warriors rookie is still trying to make his way in the NBA.

Post's confident 3-point shooting was on full display against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, with the 25-year-old launching nine attempts in just 17 minutes as the Warriors took control late in a 111-95 victory.

After a slow start in the first-half, Post made a couple in the second-half to finish 3-of-9 from beyond the arc. That's hardly up to his 42.9% 3-point shooting standard on the season, but it was still better than the rest of his teammates who combined to shoot 10-of-46 (21.7%) in the 16-point win.

Is Quinten Post's high-volume 3-point shooting going to translate to the playoffs?

Post has clearly been given the license to fire away from distance whenever he sees open daylight. Fair enough too given he shot in excess of 40% from three in each of his last two collegiate seasons, having now been a huge revelation for a Golden State team who desperately needed his combination of size and shooting.

Yet while we saw him launch three after three on Friday against the lowly Pelicans, the playoffs can be a completely different beast. Are we really going to see the same rate of 3-point attempts from the rookie big man should the Warriors make their way through to the postseason?

This is where Steve Kerr and Golden State fans could face a scary proposition -- do we want the fate of the team to be determined by the 3-point shooting of such an inexperienced player? The short answer is no -- ideally we see Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler takeover as superstars do, and subsequently control a huge part of the scoring load.

However, Post is also the best 3-point shooter on the team by percentage. Teams will inevitably be loading up defensively on Curry and Butler, and Post more than anyone else may be the best-equipped teammate to take advantage.

There's also the argument of "well if he's not taking a heap of threes, what's the point of having him out there?" This is true -- the Warriors are limited defensively when Post is on the floor, meaning they need to get plenty out of him offensively to make it worthwhile.

It leaves Kerr with an interesting predicament come playoff time. How much Post actually plays will be dependent on the matchup and how he can fare defensively, but he needs to remain comfortable shooting threes relentlessly as scary as that may be when far more highly-credentialed teammates are on the floor.