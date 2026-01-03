Warriors could shock the NBA with a reunion no one would see coming

The Golden State Warriors could benefit from adding another weapon on offense ahead of the trade deadline. They could use a prolific scorer to add alongside star guard Stephen Curry, making a shock reunion with Jordan Poole one that could be worthwhile, albeit one no one would see coming.

Poole, of course, was a key member of Golden State’s most recent championship season. In the 2021-22 campaign he was an integral part of that team as he came into his own and proved to be a massive part of the team’s offense.

Warriors could make the most shocking trade of the NBA season

He filled in when Curry missed time with injury in the regular season and did phenomenally, carrying that success over into the postseason. The Warriors simply would not have won the title that year had it not been for Poole's production along the way.

Of course, we know things took a turn for the worst after that magical season. The following offseason saw the infamous Poole-Draymond Green incident which completely upset the team's chemistry. The Warriors struggled through that season and while they made it to the playoffs, Poole was not his usual self and the Warriors decided to trade him to the Washington Wizards.

Poole had a couple of middling seasons tin Washington and moved on to the New Orleans Pelicans where he is having arguably the worst year of his career since his rookie campaign with Golden State, shooting just 37.8% from the field and 29.6% from three-point range.

It has been a rough year, so why would the Warriors even want to take a chance on him? Well, they need to do something to add another scorer to the offense and take some pressure of Curry. At his best, Poole did just that and was an extremely valuable piece of the team. Maybe by bringing him back into the fold, they could rekindle that chemistry.

Of course, a major impediment to that would be Green’s presence on the team. It is doubtful that Poole would be totally comfortable playing with Green again after that whole acrimonious debacle, so maybe the only way that arrangement could work is if Green was traded which seems very unlikely.

The Warriors need to offload Jonathan Kuminga somehow and they probably will not get a ton for him in a trade considering how far his value has fallen after playing so little in recent weeks. Taking a chance on Poole may be Golden State’s best bet ,even if it may seem unlikely to work.