Warriors could steal ideal player if 76ers blunder proves real

As the Golden State Warriors enter their offseason, they are in search of a center who can relieve some of the defensive burden on Draymond Green and offset some of the developmental aspects of Quinten Post's game.

The Philadelphia 76ers, who own the third overall pick in the draft, could make a major blunder, resulting in their inability to resign 29-year-old center Guerschon Yabusele: a player who could be the perfect fit for Golden State.

While there are other options available, the market for centers this offseason is limited, and, with other teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers also vying for a center, Yabusele's availability could be massive for the Warriors roster.

76ers' potential draft blunder could make Guerschon Yabusele available

The 76ers, who finished a woeful 24-58 following their disastrous acquisition of Paul George last offseason, received a gift in the draft lottery, and, according to recent reporting, they currently do not plan to trade down from their high lottery spot.

Such a decision would create further cap trouble for Philadelphia. The franchise owes a combined $152 million to George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey next season, and keeping the third overall pick, whose draft slot entitles him to a $9 million annual salary, could strain their books even further.

While the 76ers feel as though whatever player they can select in that slot can help their team immediately contend for a championship, this decision will make it exponentially more difficult for them to re-sign free agents Yabusele and Quentin Grimes.

Yabusele, who returned to the NBA this season after four years in Europe, averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists on just 27.1 minutes per game with Philadelphia. As he exits the one-year, $2.1 million deal he signed with the 76ers, Yabusele is in line for a pay raise, but, for a player of his skill-set, he still projects to be a discount signing.

Although he is not exceeedingly tall, measuring at only 6'8", Yabusele could provide the Warriors with a physicality and toughness in the paint that they do not currently have, freeing up Green to return to his natural position at the four.

Moreover, signing Yabusele would allow Golden State to add cushion to the risk they would be taking on by providing Post with a larger role. Although Post presents excellent floor-spacing potential through his perimeter shot, his defensive liabilities could be countered by splitting his minutes with Yabusele's.

Therefore, if the 76ers ultimately choose to hold on to their current draft slot, or even trade up to get the second overall pick, there could be an opening for the Warriors to sign exactly the player they need.