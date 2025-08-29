Between Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Seth Curry, Malcolm Brogdon and more, there's been no shortage of notable players the Golden State Warriors have been linked to in free agency.

Yet there's one player that's been less talked about and could still be on the Warriors radar -- Kevin Knox II. The former top 10 pick finished last season on Golden State's main roster, but there's been very little indication that the front office are looking to bring Knox back on a new deal this summer.

Kevin Knox could still be a surprise signing for the Warriors

However, fans shouldn't completely rule out a Knox return despite all the other names the Warriors have been linked to, including multiple in Horford, Melton and Payton who the franchise is expected to sign once Jonathan Kuminga's future becomes clear.

Speaking recently on the Dubs Talk podcast, Warriors insider Monte Poole outlined the team's fondness for Knox that includes a comparison to a fan-favorite of the 2022 championship roster.

"They look at Kevin Knox and you know what they think? Otto Porter, Jr. Can he be that big body off the bench that can play some four and maybe some small ball five and shoot the three still? And so that's why, you know, Kevin Knox has a chance to be back with his team," Poole said.

After being drafted ninth overall by the New York Knicks in 2018, Knox earned the label of a 'draft bust' following six underwhelming years across four teams that also included the Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks.

Yet Knox started to revive his value by putting the work in firstly with Golden State's summer league squad last year, then in the G League where he averaged 25.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 12 regular season games for Santa Cruz, shooting an incredible 52.7% from the floor and 44.4% from 3-point range.

The 26-year-old's performances earned him a call up to the main roster on a pair of 10-day contracts and then a standard end of season deal, with Knox playing 19 games for the Warriors which included five in the playoffs. He had 14 points, four rebounds and two assists during the Game 5 loss of the first-round series against the Houston Rockets.

Given prominent reports that Golden State have other free agents lined up to sign, it would still be a surprise if Knox is back on the main roster to start next season. Yet it may not be a complete fait accompli that his time with the Warriors is over, particularly if the front office trades Kuminga which would open up the need for another big, athletic forward in Knox's mould.