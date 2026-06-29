Warriors could suffer bitter double blow from rumored Kawhi Leonard trade

The Golden State Warriors have had interest in Kawhi Leonard dating back to the February mid-season deadline, but they could be beaten out to a trade for the 7x All-Star by another Western Conference rival.

The Dallas Mavericks reportedly have interest in Leonard according to The Athletic on Sunday, with the rumored trade potentially dealing a double blow to the Warriors on the eve of free agency.

Warriors could suffer double blow in rumored Kawhi Leonard trade

Not only would the Warriors lose out on another star player if Leonard heads to the Mavericks, but they may also be forced to see Klay Thompson suit up in a Clippers jersey based on the reported trade discussions.

“The Mavericks and LA Clippers have discussed a deal that would send the seven-time All-Star to Dallas for a package that would include P.J. Washington, Klay Thompson and draft picks," The Athletic stated.

As difficult as it was to see Thompson depart for the Mavericks in the 2024 offseason, it may be even stranger to see him line up for the Clippers as a divisional rival who Golden State see four times each season.

Perhaps there would be a subsequent trade in place involving Thompson if this trade goes down, particularly given that moving Leonard would be another indication that the Clippers are entering a rebuild after already dealing James Harden and Ivica Zubac at the mid-season deadline.

Thompson is 36-years-old and deserves to finish the final stages of his career on a playoff contender, something the Clippers are going to struggle to provide if they're trading Leonard to the Mavericks.

Warriors should be able to outbid Mavericks for Kawhi Leonard

The more disappointing aspect for fans might be Golden State's apparent disinterest in renewing interest in a Leonard trade, especially since they could seemingly outbid this Dallas package if they really wanted to.

The Warriors could offer up a combination of Jimmy Butler, Brandin Podziemski and future draft capital, providing Stephen Curry with a second star entering next season that could help catapult the franchise up from their 10th-placed finish in the West last season.

New President of the Mavericks Masai Ujiri was the man who brought Leonard to the Toronto Raptors in 2018, while the Raptors themselves have also emerged as a team who could reunite with the 2x Finals MVP in a blockbuster trade.

These reports suggest a Leonard trade could be imminent in the coming days, but there's nothing to suggest the Warriors are going to be that team despite their previous interest and their proximity to his hometown.