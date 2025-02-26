Warriors create NBA history in third-straight blowout victory

The Golden State Warriors have continued their perfect start following the All-Star break, breezing past the Charlotte Hornets in a 128-92 blowout victory at Chase Center on Tuesday night.

With the visitors coming off back-to-back losses by a combined 95 points against the Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings, the Warriors ultimately succumbed the Hornets to the worst three-game stretch in NBA history.

The Warriors created unwanted history for the Hornets on Tuesday

The Portland Trail Blazers had the previous record of a 115-point deficit across a three-game span, but Charlotte have now easily eclipsed that with the 36-point loss taking their total combined losing margin to 131.

In a more positive record-breaking aspect, Tuesday's win means Golden State become the fifth franchise in NBA history to win 3,000 games. It's also their fourth-straight victory -- the first time they've achieved that since early November.

As for the game itself, the Hornets hung around in the first-half but were never really in the contest. Playing without exciting young guard LaMelo Ball, Charlotte never had the offensive firepower to trouble the home team.

The Warriors led by 15 at half-time before blowing the game wide-open with a 41-24 third-quarter, in doing so ensuring that no player had to play more than 25 minutes which could prove important as they prepare for a five-game road-trip.

Golden State had seven players score in double-figures, led by 16 from Buddy Hield off the bench who shot 6-of-11 from the floor and 4-of-9 from 3-point range. Those seven scorers didn't include star acquisition Jimmy Butler, with the veteran's shot-making not really required as he finished with six points, eight rebounds and five assists in less than 19 minutes.

Stephen Curry had 15 points, four rebounds and six assists in less than 24 minutes, yet shot just 2-of-9 from beyond the arc as the Warriors shot 15-of-42 (35.7%) from distance as a team. Draymond Green did a little bit of everything with 15 points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks, with Steve Kerr continuing to start small with his former Defensive Player of the Year at the five.

Moses Moody continued his efficient form with 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting, while he and fellow youngster Brandin Podziemski led Golden State in plus-minus. Kevin Knox II pushed his case for another deal following his 10-day contract, having knocked down two threes and providing arguably the highlight of the night with an alley-oop slam on his way to 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in less than 15 minutes.

A loss for the Dallas Mavericks in Los Angeles officially puts the Warriors up to the eighth-seed in the Western Conference standings ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Magic in Orlando.