Warriors make crucial Stephen Curry injury call as Kerr faces agonising decisions

The Golden State Warriors have listed Stephen Curry on the injury report for Sunday's huge Game 1 against the Houston Rockets, but the superstar guard will be available as he enters a familiar playoff setting at Toyota Center.

Curry will have a right thumb splint as has been seen over recent games. It's an injury the 2x MVP has been dealing with throughout the season, having re-aggravated it during the penultimate game of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers last week.

The Warriors will have a full rotation to choose from to start the playoffs

Curry isn't the only Warrior dealing with a thumb issue, with fellow veteran guard Gary Payton II also facing the same injury on his left hand. However like Curry, Payton will be available which gives head coach Steve Kerr a full rotation to choose from to start the series.

The biggest rotation focus is likely to surround Jonathan Kuminga, with the talented fourth-year forward having been axed completely during the regular season finale against the L.A. Clippers, and Golden State's Play-In Tournament victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

While Kuminga may once again find himself out of the rotation to start this first-round series, the youth, size and athleticism of the Rockets may force Kerr into recalling the 22-year-old out of neccesity.

The Warriors essentially went to seven players against the Grizzlies, with the starters playing heavy minutes while Payton and Quinten Post each played over 19 minutes off the bench. Buddy Hield, Kevon Looney and Gui Santos also saw limited action, though combined for just seven points and four rebounds in the 121-116 victory.

How Kerr balances the minutes of Post and Looney will be fascinating, having leant back into the rookie center on Tuesday. Will Post's 3-point shooting be needed more against Houston's top five defense, or will Looney become incredibly important in combatting the rebounding of Alperun Sengun and Steven Adams?

Rockets head coach Ime Udoka will also have his own rotation decisions to make, particularly when it comes to balancing the youth and experience of his squad. Houston will have a number of players making their playoff debuts, including their lone All-Star in Sengun, their leading scorer in Jalen Green, and young defensive star Amen Thompson who will undoubtedly be charged with making life as difficult for Curry as possible.

The Warriors won three of the five regular season games between the two teams, but the Rockets will take confidence from the most recent matchup at Chase Center on April 6 which they won 106-96.