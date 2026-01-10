The Golden State Warriors might rank only 19th in bench net rating so far this season, but they're starting to showcase the makings of a strong second unit after running away with a 137-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Friday night.

With the game awkwardly sitting tied at 84 late in the third-quarter, it was Jimmy Butler and the bench unit who inspired a 13-0 run to close the period and what ended as an incredible 53-19 run over the remainder of the game.

Warriors bench is starting to become a major strength

The combination of De'Anthony Melton and Al Horford continues to be a dynamic duo off the bench, having both hit form and a rhythm after respective injury issues. Melton followed his season-high 22 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday with another 19 points in less than 19 minutes, shooting 6-of-10 from the floor and 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

Horford too has overcome his early season struggles since his return on Christmas Day, dropping nine points, five rebounds, two assists and a block on 4-of-6 shooting in just over 16 minutes. Golden State won the bench scoring battle 66-38, with Brandin Podziemski also contributing 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and finishing as a game-high +28, while Gary Payton II had 12 points and nine rebounds in 18 minutes.

Stephen Curry, of course, led the way for the Warriors with a 27-point, 10-assists double-double on 6-of-12 shooting from 3-point range, but it was a team effort from the hosts who had eight players score nine points or more in the 34-point blowout win.

Golden State were scorching offensively against a mediocre Sacramento defense, shooting 54.7% from the floor and 42.2% from 3-point range. Just as importantly, they recorded 10 turnovers which marks the third game in a row they've recorded 10 turnovers or less.

The Warriors are taking advantage of an easier schedule, starting their eight-game home stand 2-0 and having now won eight of their past 11 games. While they may need to make a major move to add more talent to their starting lineup, the bench unit, led by Melton and Horford, is starting to look like a legitimate strength for Golden State to take forward over the remainder of the season.

The Warriors remain eighth in the Western Conference at a 21-18 record, with the Atlanta Hawks set to visit on Sunday in the days after their huge Trae Young trade to the Washington Wizards.