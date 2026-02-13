Warriors’ crushed their hopes of star trade with ill-advised move

The pressure was on for the Golden State Warriors at the deadline, as uncomfortable as it is to admit.

With the end of Stephen Curry's career rapidly approaching and the devastating injury that Jimmy Butler suffered to end his season, it's one thing to say they should have stood pat at the deadline. To actually do it, from an organizational perspective, is another thing entirely.

Kristaps Porzingis could certainly prove to be an impact piece for Golden State. His size and shooting ability, when he's healthy, give Curry a weapon he has not had in his career. If they are able to resign Porzingis on a cheaper deal, the trio of him, Curry, and Butler is certainly tantalizing.

But in making the trade, the Warriors sacrificed their two prime trade assets: Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield. It could come to haunt them down the line.

The Warriors gave away their best path to flexibility on the trade market

In fairness, it was likely time to move on from Kuminga and Hield. Kuminga had largely worked his way out the rotation again, and the consistent concerns surrounding his health and his relationship with the organization necessitated a fresh start. Hield's production also took a major dip this season.

But according to Tim Bontemps at ESPN, the loss of their contracts could create major issues for the Warriors:

"Kristaps Porzingis is an expiring contract. Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield can have contracts that go into next summer, so the Hawks have some stuff to trade with... That significantly impacts [the Warriors'] ability to add an impact player or multiple impact players this summer via trade..." Tim Bontemps

There is upside in Porzingis's contract. He's on the books for $30 million this season, but he will be a free agent this offseason. This will allow Golden State infinitely more flexibility in free agency, even if they bring him back at a lower number.

But the NBA is increasingly becoming centered around the trade market. Stars rarely reach free agency anymore with the implementation of the new CBA.

With Kuminga's $24 million and Hield's $10 million salary off the books, the Warriors now have very little in their arsenal to utilize for salary matching purposes. If Draymond Green is taken off the table, their largest reasonably tradable salary is Moses Moody's, which sits at a modest $12.5 million annually over the next three seasons on an inclining scale.

Perhaps the move for Porzingis was their best option, and Golden State will pull something out of their hat this offseason. But with Kuminga and Hield off the books, their options could be disastrously limited.