Warriors again curiously linked to trade for former Lakers champion
The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards have recent history as trade partners, with the two teams getting together in a blockbuster deal involving Chris Paul and Jordan Poole in June last year.
With the rebuilding Wizards likely to be sellers and the playoff-contending Warriors expected to be buyers, there's a possibility that the teams could reconvene on another deal prior to the February 6 trade deadline.
The Warriors have been linked to Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma
If Golden State are going to have interest in any Washington player, it's likely to be forward Kyle Kuzma who's expected to garner interest from a number of teams across the league. In a new report on Monday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype linked the Warriors to a trade for the 2020 NBA champion.
"Other teams who’ve kept tabs on Kuzma include the Bucks, Warriors, Lakers, Heat, and Cavaliers," according to Scotto.
Kuzma has had a down start to the season that's been impacted by injury, with the 29-year-old currently averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists on a less than ideal 42% shooting from the floor and 27.6% from 3-point range.
Last season provided a far greater indication of Kuzma's best, putting up 22.2 points on 46.3% shooting to go with 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He put up 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists the year prior, having been a volume shooter but not an overly efficient one throughout his eight-year career to date.
Kuzma is making $23.5 million this season but is actually on a descending contract that ends with him making $19.4 million in 2026-27. That's sure to increase his value among potential suitors, though it's still not easy for the Warriors to reach this year's number.
De'Anthony Melton's $12.8 million expiring contract gets Golden State just over halfway there, yet any deal for Kuzma would likely have to include some combination of Gary Payton, Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and draft capital.
The Warriors could certainly do with another 18-20 point per game scorer, particularly as they try to lessen the burden on a 36-year-old Stephen Curry. Kuzma could slide into the small forward spot, pushing Andrew Wiggins to the two-guard in a big Golden State lineup that also features Draymond Green and a center.
Bare in mind that this is not the first time the Warriors have been linked to a trade for Kumza, with Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reporting their interest in January prior to last season's deadline.