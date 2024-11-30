Warriors in danger of disastrous fall as two stars questionable for huge matchup
For the first time this season the Golden State Warriors are in a minor hole they need to dig themselves out from.
Wednesday's four-point loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder extended the Warriors' losing streak to three, having previously blown 17 and 18-point leads against the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.
The Warriors are in danger of going into free fall
A week ago Golden State were sitting pretty with a 12-3 record and at the top of the Western Conference, but such is the evenness of the competition that any dip in form can lead to a quick slide down the standings and back into the Play-In Tournament picture.
The Warriors remain third in the conference behind the Thunder and Houston Rockets, but they're just 1.5 games ahead of the eighth-seed Dallas Mavericks, and 2.5 games in front of the 10th-seed Spurs.
Golden State are preparing for an incredibly difficult schedule throughout December, only making their last three losses all the more disappointing given they had huge opportunities in each of those outings.
The Warriors will close November with their first matchup of the season against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint center on Saturday. The hosts are currently two games behind Golden State with a 10-8 record, making the game all the more important for the visitors to try and retain separation on their pacific rival.
The Suns have lost seven of the last nine games, having failed to hold steady in the absence of former Warrior and 2x Finals MVP Kevin Durant. The veteran forward is back and ready to face his former team though, while fellow star Bradley Beal is questionable due to a calf issue.
Starting center Jusuf Nurkic is also questionable as he and Draymond Green prepare to face off for just the second time since the latter was indefinitely suspended for a hit on the Bosnian big man early last season.
Golden State have a pair of stars under their own injury cloud, with Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins both questionable for Saturday's game. Curry missed Wednesday's loss to the Thunder due to a knee issue, with has absence particularly felt in the fourth-quarter as the Warrior offense went nine-straight possessions without scoring.
Wiggins shot just 4-of-16 from the floor in that game and is now dealing with an ankle issue, while Jonathan Kuminga (illness) and Gary Payton II (adductor tightness) are probable to face the Suns. No game at this point of the season should be considered a must win, but it's an incredibly important one for the Warriors to try and stop their skid down the standings.