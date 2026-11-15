Warriors dealt blow by Magic’s potential Wendell Carter Jr. asking price

Wendell Carter Jr. has emerged as a prominent trade possibility for the Golden State Warriors given their Kristaps Porzingis situation and the financial crunch being faced by the Orlando Magic.

But despite their payroll issues both now and into the future, the Magic aren't about to simply hand Carter to the Warriors for financial relief. In fact, their asking price could wind up being too high for a Golden State front office who've historically been very protective over first-round picks.

Magic's asking price may be too high in Wendell Carter Jr. trade

Speaking to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points this week, an anonymous Western Conference executive believes Orlando could realistically ask for two first-round picks in a Carter trade.

"Is it crazy to think the Magic could ask for two firsts in a deal for Carter, cut back their tax number, and then add a lower-cost option if their struggles persist? I definitely don't think so," the executive said.

This could ultimately prove a sticking point in a trade that otherwise makes sense for both teams. Carter would be an excellent addition to the Warriors and appears just the kind of starting calibre big man they need, but he's not the kind of star level player the Golden State front office would want to fork out multiple first-round picks for.

The Warriors haven't traded multiple firsts in a trade for over a decade, and it's hard to see them breaking through that barrier for a player who may not close on some nights in a frontcourt that would still possess Jimmy Butler, Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green (when healthy).

Warriors may not be willing to include future pick for Wendell Carter Jr.

Golden State have been so stingy and protective of the post-Stephen Curry future that they may not be willing to include a future first-round pick, let alone the two firsts Orlando may need to move on from Carter.

The Warriors may be willing to include next year's first-round pick, or at least they should after a strong start to the season that would suggest they're playoff bound despite an injury crisis and back-to-back losses.

Of course, not all first-round picks are created equal and there's protections and other factors that can come into it. Perhaps there's also other players involved beyond Carter and Porzingis. Is there a sweet spot to be found where both sides agree to a trade in the coming weeks or months? There should be, but only time will tell.