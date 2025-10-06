Warriors debut game-changing Al Horford combination that fans will love

For years Golden State Warriors fans have complained (and often rightly so) about the team's lack of size, with their legitimate center options not always earning the trust of Steve Kerr over the past couple of seasons.

That's already beginning to change with the addition of Al Horford. The veteran center made an excellent debut for his new team in Sunday's preseason opener, doing a bit of everything on both ends of the floor as the Warriors claimed a 111-103 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Yet not only does Horford bring a new element of quality at the center position, but his versatility gives Steve Kerr lineup flexibility that will be fascinating as the season progresses. Part of that flexibility is the option to play two bigs on the floor at once, something Kerr and Golden State debuted to great effect in the final stages of the first-half on Sunday.

Warriors could have a game-changing element with their double big lineup

With Green resuming as the starting center in a small-ball lineup and Horford subsequently coming off the bench, Quinten Post didn't see the floor until just over halfway through the second-quarter.

Horford joined his younger teammate back on the court shortly after, with the pair helping the Warriors to a strong close that saw them turn a three-point deficit into a seven-point half-time advantage.

Having two bigs on the floor together is certainly a massive contrast to what Warrior fans have often seen in recent years, and it's something Kerr might have to lean on more going forward given it's early success.

"We played him with Quinten Post in the last four minutes of the second-quarter. We went on a huge run," Kerr said of the combination after the game. "It was fun to watch. To get two really big guys on the floor -- that kind of size and shooting at the same time is a really interesting combination."

It wasn't Post's best performance by any means, but he did have seven points, three rebounds and was a +20 in just under 16 minutes. Having Horford alongside him could help alleviate some of his defensive and rebounding concerns, particularly when Kerr chooses to play zone thanks to the extra size on the floor.

In a night full of positives for the Warriors, this was certainly one and only adds to the intrigue in its potential going forward. It will be fascinating to see it against better opposition, especially given the Lakers were without stars Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.