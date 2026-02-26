Warriors defy star absences to emphatically share the love in Memphis

The short-handed Golden State Warriors have defied the absences of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis again on Wednesday night, crushing the Memphis Grizzles in a 133-112 win on the second night of a back-to-back.

Despite losing Green and De'Anthony Melton from Tuesday's disappointing loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Warriors responded by building a huge half-time lead against the equally short-handed Grizzlies at FedExForum.

Warriors share the love in massive win over Grizzlies

Golden State's offense has been forced to spread the load over recent weeks without Curry and Butler, with that proving the case even more so as everyone got involved in the scoring against a porous Memphis defense.

Eight of the Warriors' nine rotation players reached double figures in scoring, and it would have been all nine if not for two-way contracted forward Malevy Leons missing two free-throws in the final minutes.

Leons was nonetheless a promising development during the 21-point win, recording nine points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in what were his first meaningful rotation minutes for Golden State.

Will Richard ultimately led the visitors with 21 points, six rebounds and three steals on 9-of-15 shooting, having frequently ran the floor for fast-break opportunites as the Warriors generated 16 Grizzlies turnovers.

Brandin Podziemski celebrated his birthday with another box-score stuff performance, notching 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists to continue his solid form from Sunday's stunning fourth-quarter against the Denver Nuggets.

Veteran guard Gary Payton II added 19 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals off the bench, while Gui Santos had 17 points, three rebounds and four assists on an efficient 6-of-7 shooting from the floor.

Pat Spencer (12 points, nine assists) and Quinten Post (12 points, eight rebounds) also narrowly fell short of double-double performances off the bench. The Warriors shot 53.3% from the floor, 41.3% from 3-point range and dished out 37 assists in a dominant offensive performance that was in stark contrast to 24 hours earlier against the Pelicans.

While Golden State did share the love among all nine rotation players in a strong bounce-back display, they'll desperately be hoping for some reinforcements against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at Chase Center.

The Warriors should regain both Melton and Green, while a big watch now centers on Curry who will be re-evaluated with his knee injury, along with Porzingis who has now missed the last three games due to illness.