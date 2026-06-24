Warriors can defy Steve Kerr with aging star signing (and it's not LeBron)

Steve Kerr has spoken of his desire for the Golden State Warriors to get younger next season, but reports of DeMar DeRozan's likely availibility in free agency could force the front office to defy their head coach.

DeRozan is still technically contracted for next season at the Sacramento Kings, yet Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Tuesday that they plan to waive-and-stretch the 6x All-Star which would allow him to enter free agency.

Warriors can defy Steve Kerr by showing interest in DeMar DeRozan

"In the midst of a rebuild and over the first apron, barring an unexpected trade, the Sacramento Kings are expected to waive-and-stretch forward DeMar DeRozan, HoopsHype has learned," Scotto wrote.

This is an interesting development because as much as DeRozan isn't the star player he once was, he's still a very productive offensive player who could draw plenty of potential suitors if he's willing to take a far cheaper contract than what he's been on over the past decade.

DeRozan averaged 18.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists with the Kings last season, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 32% from 3-point range. He averaged 22.2 points the previous season and has averaged at least 20 points in each of the past 12 years before this past one.

The 36-year-old doesn't necessarily fit the mould of a Warriors-type player, and they've had their chance to acquire him in the past -- perhaps most notably in the past 12 months with Sacramento's strong interest in Jonathan Kuminga.

Warriors might need DeMar DeRozan's offensive ability

As much as DeRozan may not be a pure fit for Golden State, Jimmy Butler's long-term knee injury means the front office may have no other choice but to at least express interest in a player who's proven one of the most consistent scorers in the league over the last dozen years.

LeBron James is likely to be the priority for the Warriors in free agency, but if the 41-year-old ultimately re-signs with the Los Angeles Lakers or does something else, DeRozan could be a fallback option as they look to find some offense without Butler on the floor.

DeRozan might not necessarily be a starter, but he could be an elite sixth man capable of leading the Golden State offense when Curry is off the floor. The fit between he and Butler would be awkward when the latter returns, but the Warriors need to try and breathe life into their offense in the meantime.

DeRozan might not be the style or age of player that Kerr wants to see on the roster, but even he would have to accept why the veteran makes some sense after the team ranked 19th in offensive rating last season.